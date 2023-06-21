In an interview with Jujubee, Scott Evans detailed his life being out as a homosexual man. He also discussed being related to Marvel Cinematic Universe star and acting legend Chris Evans. Apparently, they have a “unique” bond, per People.

“We were each other’s first friends when we were kids. Up until we were older, too. There was never a time where it didn’t feel like he wasn’t my best friend. And he still is,” Scott Evans said of Chris Evans. “And we have a really, really, incredibly unique bond that I love.”

“I think the relationship between brothers can be very unique. It feels like a best friend as opposed to feeling that you have to love someone because they’re family,” Scott said. “I used to go to him with all my problems. And I get calls now from him with his problems. And I love it. I’m like, ‘I’ll give you advice? You’re Captain America!' ”

Later on in the interview, Scott was asked about the 2009 interview Chris gave where the elder Evans seemed to out his brother as gay for the first time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“People see that and are like, ‘Oh, that’s so awful.' I remember reading that article, it was 2009 or something, and I was, like, 26 years old and I’d been out for a while,” Scott said. “My brother called me when he saw the headline and he was just like, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry. Like, this is what — was I not supposed to?' ”

“I had been on a soap opera at that point, and I was a very out person. I made that decision,” Scott confirmed.

“Everyone always asked: ‘When did you decide you wanted to be an out actor?' And I’m like: ‘That never even crossed my mind,' ” he continued. “I know a lot of people in the business that are still closeted, and I know a lot of people that don’t like to talk about it, because it does affect your jobs. And people say it’s better now. It’s not. It’s progressed, but it’s not better.”