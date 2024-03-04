Chris Evans is not backing down from critics of MCU and shows support for comic book movies.
At Emerald City Comic Con 2024, Evans defended the cinematic value of comic book adaptations. He countered criticisms that label them as something less than true cinema. Evans emphasized that MCU films deserve recognition as “objectively phenomenal films.” He highlighted the forthcoming 2024 MCU release, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” as an anticipated addition to the franchise's roster.
Earlier at #ECCC, @Marvel superstar #ChrisEvans said he doesn’t believe comic book movies get the credit they deserve as films, saying “if it was easy, there’d be a lot more good ones – not trying to throw shade” adding some #marvel projects are “objectively phenomenal films” pic.twitter.com/5d2yJTuYVs
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 2, 2024
Chris Evans responded to critics of MCU with an appreciation for movies produced in the Marvel Studios. He believes they consistently deliver thrilling and emotionally resonant movies. From the epic Infinity Saga to the current Multiverse Saga, Marvel has deftly explored diverse genres within its shared universe, earning both critical acclaim and box office success.
More than that, Evans highlighted the emotional depth and character-driven narratives that have propelled MCU films to prominence. With examples like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
Today, MCU's achievements extend beyond box office numbers. This is after “Black Panther” earned a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars. This recognition solidifies the MCU's place among the cinematic elite, having the capacity to compete with the best on-screen scenes.
Unfortunately, there are no news on whether Chris Evans will be back in the MCU. However, there might be new surprises in store for other beloved characters in the comics. Today, fans await the next phase for Marvel after the Jonathan Majors' Kang decision. Hopefully, the next Avenger won't need Chris Evans to clap back at critics against MCU with its quality.