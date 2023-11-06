Chris Finch is an American basketball coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Let's look at Chris Finch's net worth in 2023.

Chris Finch's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. The former NCAA Division III player plied his trade in Europe before jumping to North America to become head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Let's look at Chris Finch's net worth in 2023.

What is Chris Finch's net worth in 2023?: $5 million (estimate)

It was likely that Finch assumed he would never make a career in North America. The native Ohioan had to go to Europe to play professional ball and then started his coaching career there. Now, he finds himself able to lead an upstart Timberwolves team in the NBA's Western Conference. Chris Finch's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to Allfamousbirthday.

Finch was born on Nov. 6, 1969, in Cambridge, Ohio. He played high school basketball at Wilson High School in Pennsylvania. He attended Franklin & Marshall College and was an NCAA Division III All-American in 1991 and 1992.

Finch helped lead the team to the Division III championship game in 1991 but lost to Wisconsin-Platteville. He ranks among the school's all-time leaders in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals.

Finch played in England in their second-tier British basketball league. He played for the Sheffield Forgers. The team moved into the first tier of British basketball before the 1994-95 season.

Chris Finch's early coaching career

Finch stayed in Europe to begin his coaching career, taking the reins of the Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League. He made the franchise the most successful in league history, and after winning the regular-season title in 1999, was the BBL Coach of the Year.

He didn't have as much success in Germany, leading the Giessen 46ers to a 4-13 record and a near relegation. The 46ers fired Finch after one season, but he moved on to the Belgium league, where he led Euphony Bree to their first championship.

In 2007, Finch flipped loyalties to Euphony's rivals, Dexia Mons-Hainaut. He brought with him several players and his assistant coach. He led Dexia Mons-Hainaut to the final of the EuroChallenge in 2007-08, losing to BK Barons Riga.

Finch finally got an opportunity in North America, becoming the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the D-League. The Vipers went 34-16, good enough for a first-place finish in the Western Conference and the franchise's first playoff appearance.

The Vipers made their way through the playoffs and won the championship. Finch earned D-League Coach of the Year honors.

Finch also took on the role of coaching the Great Britain men's national team. He was their head coach at the FIBA EuroBasket 2009, FIBA EuroBasket 2011, and the 2012 Summer Olympics. A notable assistant coach on his staff was current Philadelphia 76ers coach and former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, Nick Nurse.

Chris Finch's first NBA job

The Houston Rockets hired Finch as an assistant coach in 2011. When JB Bickerstaff took over the reins in 2015, Finch was appointed associate head coach.

In 2016, he had a yearlong stint with the Denver Nuggets as Mike Malone's assistant coach. Then, he went to the New Orleans Pelicans under Alvin Gentry.

Finch was let go by the Pelicans on Nov. 16, 2020, but wasn't out of work for long as Nick Nurse hired him as his assistant on Dec. 4, 2020. Nick Nurse has done a stellar job of having his assistants get promotions, as Finch and Adrian Griffin are now head coaches in the league.

Chris Finch is named Timberwolves head coach

Welcome to Minnesota, Coach Finch! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/YOzvuKRQcp — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 22, 2021

As mentioned, Finch took on the head-coach role for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 22, 2021. The team went 16-25 for the remainder of that season, but he improved the team's fortunes in Year 2.

Finch led the Timberwolves to a 46-36 finish and their first playoff berth since 2018. He received four third-place votes for NBA Coach of the Year.

On April 11, 2022, he signed a multiyear extension to stay in Minnesota. Finch has turned around the team's regular-season fortunes but is still looking for the elusive first-round win.

The Western Conference is turning into a gauntlet, but with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves can surprise some people in 2022-23. Nevertheless, was Chris Finch's net worth in 2023 a surprise?