Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's trailer has recently been released featuring a long-locked Anya Taylor-Joy and new nose for Chris Hemsworth.

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released the trailer for Furiosa, the prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular Imperator Furiosa, replacing Charlize Theron from the first movie. Chris Hemsworth is the warlord Dementus. Joining Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth are Tom Burke, Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson and Quaden Bayles.

The George Miller film's full title was revealed as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which sets up the Mad Max franchise although Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) won't likely be in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The logline described the film, “As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. While two Tyrants war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she plots a way back home through the Wasteland.”

The trailer begins with a fallen bike and a woman limping away from it while a woman's voice intones, “Whatever you have to do, however long it takes, promise me you'll find your way home.” The video also shows Hemsworth in a prosthetic nose, announcing the start of a desert race.

Fury Road was a blockbuster hit in 2015, grossing $380 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Hardy took over the Mad Max role from Mel Gibson who played the character in three previous movies, the last released in 1985.

Miller sought to keep Theron in the Furiosa role for this prequel by using CGI to de-age her. However, “I don't think we're ready yet,” the director said to The New York Times in 2020.

Theron spoke to The Hollywood Reporter a few months later about not being able to continue the role.

“It's a tough one to swallow,” the Academy Award winner said.

“Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure,” Theron added.

Furiosa will premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024.