Last year, Chris Hemsworth shared the news that he had planned on taking a break from acting after learning he had an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's. However, like Tom Holland had to do with his comments, Hemsworth recently clarified what he meant by that.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of Extraction 2, Hemsworth revealed that the career break didn't exactly have to do with the diagnosis.

“It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion,” he shared. “I wanted to take off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with.”

“Doing that show [Limitless], each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often,” he said.

Hemsworth continued, “The information about the predisposition… allowed me to make all the changes — whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness. Which is the point of the series. The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, [and] information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life.”

So while Hemsworth may not be taking some dramatic break, it seems like he'll be a bit more selective in his roles.

“I've been running from project to project for [a] long time, just to avoid being unemployed or that fear that it's the last job you'll get, you know?” Hemsworth explained. “I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I'm involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people.”

Chris Hemsworth will soon be seen in Sam Hargrave‘s Extraction 2 — a sequel to 2020's Extraction. He plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with saving the family of a Georgian mobster from prison.

Extraction 2 will be released on June 16 on Netflix.