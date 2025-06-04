Offset is getting off social media…for now. The Migos rapper deactivated his Instagram and his X account (his TikTok account is still activated at the time of this posting) on Tuesday, June 3, following his estranged wife Cardi B's hard launch of her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Before the “Clout” rapper deactivated his X account, he alleged that the reason behind taking a social media break had to do with someone coming for his kids.

“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” he wrote in a since-deleted message per Yahoo Entertainment. “Idc how I look, trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Fans alleged that it was because Diggs and Offset's son Wave, whom he shares with Cardi, was rocking a similar braiding pattern.

Cardi B Shares How Her Relationship Is With Stefon Diggs

After months of speculation, Cardi revealed that she is dating the New England Patriots wide receiver. In a series of photos on Instagram, the “WAP” rapper shared a photo of she and Diggs on the yacht.

In the post she also added a photo of herself of what seemed to be in the same fur Diggs wore to the Met Gala.

Cardi B recently went on X's Spaces to share fans why she decided to end her relationship with Offset.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her followers, seemingly referring to her former relationship with Offset. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

“I was literally losing my mind,” Cardi repeated. “And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

She revealed that if she were still in that relationship, “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much.”

The Invasion of Privacy creator shared that she begun seeking professional help once her team urged her to speak to someone.

“I did therapy and I tried and I fell back in love again and I decided to have my baby and everything, and it's just like, when it's the end of something it's literally the end of something,” she told fans. “And I don't know what people wanted me to do.”

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and the former pair share three children: a daughter, Kulture, born in 2018, a son, Wave, born in 2021, and a daughter, Blossom, born in September 2024. The Bronx native first filed for divorce in September 2020 but later were able to reconcile. However, Cardi filed once again in August 2024 and seemingly wants to go through with it this time.

Despite the past trauma, Cardi is finding happiness again in her relationship with Diggs.

“I'm in a place right now that I'm very happy and I feel like I'm crawling. It's like I'm learning how to do things,” Cardi said.