Steph Curry might be the face of confidence on the basketball court, but behind the scenes, he's navigating the same uncertainties many people do. In a revealing conversation with CNBC, the Golden State Warriors superstar opened up about dealing with impostor syndrome and feeling pressure from the many hats he wears: athlete, husband, father, and CEO, per Complex. “I'm human like everybody,” Curry said. “You have doubts about yourself, or you have impostor syndrome at times.”

Despite his four NBA titles and two MVP trophies, Curry admitted that these feelings still surface—often not from basketball, but from balancing his personal and professional life.

His daily thoughts, he explained, revolve around questions like, “Are you doing everything you can to take care of people that are relying on you?” and “Are you fulfilling your full potential?” For Curry, it’s not just about stats or wins, but about showing up for his wife Ayesha, their four kids, and the empire he’s building off the court.

Ayesha, in a separate interview, echoed this sentiment. She shared how the couple’s ability to stay connected helps them manage their demanding lives. “Any move that’s going to be made starts in our little internal, two-person circle,” she said. “We literally bounce off of each other.”

Article Continues Below

The business of being Steph Curry

Curry’s vulnerability comes amid a wave of attention on his off-court ventures. The CNBC special Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry puts a spotlight on Thirty Ink, the house-of-brands company where Curry serves as CEO. Its 2024 revenue hit $173.5 million, driven in large part by Curry Brand, his collaboration with Under Armour.

From launching Gentleman’s Cut bourbon to expanding his Underrated Golf and Basketball programs, Curry continues to build on his influence beyond the NBA hardwood. And yet, as he candidly shared, the expectations that come with it all can be overwhelming.

In a world that often demands perfection, Steph Curry’s openness is a reminder: even legends feel the weight.