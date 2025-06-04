Rudy Gobert's ex is seemingly clapping back at the NBA star amid their recent split.

Julia Bonilla shared a cryptic post on Instagram, according to TMZ, that read: “You have every right to speak your truth—to share what happened and how it affected you. Their discomfort isn't your responsibility. If they wanted to be seen in a better light, they should've treated you better.”

Bonilla and Gobert share a 1-year-old son, Romeo, whom she shared a photo of on her private account with the caption, “home, at peace and filled with love.”

Last month, Bonilla, who is pregnant with she and Gobert's second child together, alleged that the Minnesota Timberwolves center kicked she and their 1-year-old out. In an additional post on Instagram, she reportedly shared a photo of suitcases with a caption that read, “Onto our next airbnb, again!”

Lastly, she reportedly shared another meme that read: “When you know you can destroy their image and narrative by telling your side of the story, but then you remember rotten fruit always falls on its own.”

After news surfaced that she and Gobert were breaking up, she posted a message on her Instagram Story about how “painful” the split is.

“I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends,” she wrote, according to screenshots of her post circulating online. “I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”

She continued, “When everyone criticized and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children. I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children. I am a mom and I must prioritize my health and well-being. Thank you for respecting my privacy during this challenging time.”

After their breakup went viral due to her messages online, Gobert spoke out about Bonilla's allegations.

“A lot of inaccurate information out there…” Rudy wrote on his Instagram Story last month. “Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship. Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experience I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever.”

He added, “I’m fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about. I’m asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times.”

Gobert has not commented on Bonilla's recent Instagram posts at this time.