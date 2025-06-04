Cardi B got brutally honest about why she needed a divorce from Offset.

The “WAP” rapper shared on X Spaces on Tuesday, June 3, that she would “end up killing” him if she had stayed in the relationship.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her followers, seemingly referring to her former relationship with Offset. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and filed for separation for the first time in 2020. They eventually got back together, but after cheating allegations from the Migos rapper, Cardi filed for divorce again in August 2024. The former pair share three children: a daughter, Kulture, born in 2018, a son, Wave, born in 2021, and a daughter, Blossom, born in September 2024.

“I was literally losing my mind,” Cardi repeated. “And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

She shared that if she were still in that relationship, “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much.”

Their split has been very public and Cardi added that she's aware of how people might not agree with her decision to leave because of infidelity but she said it was more than just that. It was the “constant lies, the gaslighting … It was really messing up with my head,” the Invasion of Privacy rapper stated.

During this period, her team was worried about her and suggested that she would go to therapy to talk about she and Offset's relationship.

“I did therapy and I tried and I fell back in love again and I decided to have my baby and everything, and it's just like, when it's the end of something it's literally the end of something,” she told fans. “And I don't know what people wanted me to do.”

How Cardi B Feels Since Dating Stefon Diggs

Article Continues Below

However, Cardi says that since dating Diggs, she senses a change and is healing from her past relationship. Cardi hard launched her relationship with the New England Patriots star on Monday, June 2.

“I'm in a place right now that I'm very happy and I feel like I'm crawling. It's like I'm learning how to do things,” Cardi told fans.

She admitted that being with Diggs is a new territory that she has not been in a while. Before her relationship with Offset, Cardi dated King Yella in 2015 before moving onto Tommy Geez whom she dated for the rest of 2015 before their breakup in 2016.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said seemingly referencing her relationship with Offset. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”

The mom of three noticed that men having been calling her derogatory names online for moving on to a new relationship but Cardi finished her message on Spaces with a note to everyone judging her.

“Let me share that because this is really my life, that everybody having a f—ing opinion on,” she concluded. “So shut the f— up.”