Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, is unbothered following the Buffalo Bills quarterback tying the knot with Hailee Steinfeld last weekend.

In a carousel of images, Williams flaunted around New York City in a strapless maroon mini dress holding a pair of coffees and a classic cheese pizza slice.

“I like this little life 💕,” Williams captioned a Monday, June 2, Instagram post.

Allen and Williams grew up together and dated in college from 2015 to 2023. After their split in 2023, Williams went viral for her comment that seemingly shaded Allen.

A fan asked Williams, “Found the next pro athlete yet?” — to which Williams allegedly clapped back, “Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't play for one. [pray emoji] don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.”

The comment was shortly deleted from Williams' Instagram as well as her alleged response which she chalked it up to being hacked.

“My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please lmk,” she wrote.

Williams hasn't spoken of Allen a lot since she and him decided to part ways in 2023, but she did make a rare comment about their relationship and her current dating life on the Martinis and Bikinis podcast back in February 2024.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams told podcast host Veronica Droulia at the time. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

“I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun,” she added. “I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment… It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard, but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

It's unclear if Williams is dating anyone at the moment.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Wedding

Last weekend, Allen and Steinfeld got married in California. The NFL MVP proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024 after they began dating in 2023.

Back in March, a source told Us Weekly what Allen and Steinfeld's plans were for their wedding.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly back in March. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

The photos that have been released of the couples nupitals with Steinfeld wearing a classic white strapless wedding dress and matching opera gloves.

A few days before the wedding on May 31, a source told PEOPLE how happy they are to start their next chapter together.

“They’re really settling into their lives together. They lean on each other, support each other [and] collaborate together. They really just enjoy each other a lot.”