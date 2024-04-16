Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently disclosed his efforts to secure a role in a Kevin Costner-directed project, only to find out that Costner had cast himself in the role instead, Deadline reports. The revelation came during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where Hemsworth shared his disappointment at missing out on the opportunity.
Costner's Decision to Cast Himself
According to Hemsworth, he was drawn to the script of the undisclosed film, describing it as “abstract and interesting” and emphasizing its focus on “a small story about a man and a woman.” However, his hopes were dashed when he learned that Costner had chosen to take on the role himself. Despite Hemsworth's attempts to convince Costner otherwise, the veteran actor-director remained steadfast in his decision, leaving Hemsworth without the desired part.
In his interview with ET, Hemsworth expressed admiration for Costner's work and admitted that the role seemed more suited to Costner's wheelhouse, particularly given the Western elements of the story. Hemsworth's wife, who shares his passion for horses, also encouraged him to pursue the role, further highlighting the appeal of the project.
Costner's Response and Future Plans
When asked about Hemsworth's interest in the film, Costner responded graciously, acknowledging the Australian actor's talent and charm. However, Costner made it clear that as long as he felt capable of portraying the character, he intended to do so himself. He jokingly suggested that Hemsworth would have to wait his turn, noting that the actor would eventually find his own love story to bring to the screen.
The mystery project in question appears to be distinct from Costner's upcoming Western epic “Horizon,” which comprises four installments. While Kevin Costner has already filmed two movies in the series, with the first set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the undisclosed film described by Hemsworth as “abstract” and focused on “a small story” does not seem to align with the expansive scope of the “Horizon” franchise.
Costner's “Horizon” series boasts an ensemble cast, including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, and others. With its ambitious plans for future installments, the franchise represents a significant undertaking for Costner, who remains dedicated to bringing compelling stories to the screen, whether as an actor, director, or both.
While Hemsworth's bid for the role in Costner's project may not have been successful, the actor's enthusiasm for the script underscores his commitment to diverse and challenging roles. As both Hemsworth and Costner continue to captivate audiences with their performances, fans can anticipate further cinematic endeavors from these talented stars in the future.