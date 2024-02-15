The Met Gala cho-chairs for 2024 are Avenger-level stars

The star-studded lineup for this year's highly anticipated Met Gala is here, with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth stepping into the role of co-chairs for the prestigious event. Joining them as honorary chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Vogue reports.

While Bad Bunny will be making his third appearance at the Met Gala, Hemsworth will be attending the event for the first time as a co-host. Zendaya, a seasoned attendee, has graced the Met Gala red carpet five times, while Lopez boasts an impressive attendance record of 13 appearances.

Each co-chair brings a unique style and career achievements to the gala, with Bad Bunny known for his daring fashion choices, Hemsworth making his gala debut, Lopez mastering the art of statement-making looks, and Zendaya consistently wowing on the red carpet with her fashion-forward choices.

This year's Met Gala theme, “The Garden of Time,” offers a glimpse into what attendees might wear, along with inspiration from the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibition will showcase approximately 250 items from The Costume Institute's permanent collection, presenting garments in innovative ways using technology like AI and GCI while exploring themes of land, sea, and sky.

Describing the upcoming exhibition as “an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Bolton aims to evoke a sensorial appreciation of fashion through the showcase.

The Met Gala, which takes place annually on the first Monday in May, serves as the opening of The Costume Institute's spring exhibition and has raised over $223.5 million for the institute under the leadership of Met Trustee Wintour.