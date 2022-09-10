Chris Jones’ 7-word take on a promising Chiefs rookie will excite Kansas City fans

Multiple rookies on the Kansas City Chiefs roster made the most out of their snaps played in training camp and also in the preseason, including George Karlaftis.

After a three-season run at Purdue, Karlaftis wound up being selected by the Chiefs in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He then went on to be a regular over the Chiefs’ offseason programs and also took part in their preseason schedule.

Karlaftis has already impressed several of the players who he will share the field with this season, including defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“He has a motor like no other,” Jones said during a press conference ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Karlaftis was well known for being a relentless pass rusher during his time at Purdue, which helped him tally 14.0 total sacks. He simply did what he could to create havoc in the backfield, as he regularly had his way against opposing offensive linemen in Big Ten play.

Karlaftis will not be called upon to put the Chiefs’ front seven group on his back, considering that the likes of Jones and Frank Clark are set to carry much of the responsibility on this side of the ball this season. Still, a potent rookie campaign from the former Purdue standout could go a long way for the reigning AFC West champions.