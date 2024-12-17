Christian Bale is re-entering the sports world in a new film. In a new report per IntheSneider, the Oscar-winning actor will be portraying Oakland Raiders legend Al Davis in the new “Madden” film about the life of the late NFL icon John Madden. Davis was formerly the owner of the Raiders franchise from 1972 – 2011.

There have not been many details released about the film — especially the role of Davis exactly –, but with the addition to Davis having a role going to the esteemed Bale it's likely that their friendship over the years will be highlighted in some way in the film.

Bale is known for his roles in “The Dark Knight,” “The Fighter,” “American Hustle,” and “Henry V.” The UK actor won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the 2010 Dicky Eklund-directed biographical film “The Fighter.”

Other Roles Cast In “Madden” Film

Back in August, it was announced that Nicholas Cage has been cast to play Madden.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” Russell said in a statement per Variety. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity, and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

Cage is known for his roles in “Longlegs,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Face/Off,” and the “National Treasure” series. He has won an an Academy Award, Golden Globes Award, Screen Actors Guild Award two BAFTAs in his career.

About John Madden

During the 1970s, Madden led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl and many championships. After retiring as a coach, he stayed in professional sports when he became a commentator in NFL for nearly three decades on television. He retired as a commentator in 2009. Madden's work also transcends his work on the field and in the booth as a widely known video game that bears his name. In 2021, the legend died at the age of 85.

As for the film, no other details have been made at this time.