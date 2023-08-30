After an eventful roster cut deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

24 offensive players and 26 defensive players made the initial roster, according to a Tuesday release from Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. Linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker, both former first-round picks for Jacksonville, took projected starting spots for the Jaguars in Tuesday's release. Six cornerbacks, including third-year Tyson Campbell and a former Super Bowl champion in Darious Williams, made up a few of the options in the secondary.

The Jaguars waived quarterback Nathan Rourke, who played for two seasons in the Canadian Football League, on Monday. Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard were listed as the team's two quarterbacks in the Tuesday release. Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson and JaMycal Hasty were the four listed running backs on the team's initial roster.

Who is one sneaky roster cut survivor who could impact the Jaguars in 2023?

Elijah Cooks

Elijah Cooks signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in April. The former five-year Nevada veteran ended his lone season with the Spartans with 1,076 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He highlighted his 2022 season with a 125-yard, three-touchdown performance against Utah State in November.

Elijah Cooks was one of seven receivers to make Jacksonville's initial 2023 roster. He joined Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, who led the Jaguars with 1,108 and 823 receiving yards in 2022, respectively.

“I was really happy for him,” Jones told 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio Director of Multimedia Production Mia O'Brien on Tuesday, via The Jaguars Wire Managing Editor Adam Stites. “He's a young guy with a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, humor. But he's earned it as well.

“I think when you turn on the tape through training camp, through the preseason games, the guy was always making plays. Big body, he's fast, he's strong, can go up and high point the football. It's just really awesome to see a guy like that come in here — I believe from San Jose State, if I'm not mistaken — to come in here, a completely different element, and just ingrain himself into the system and make plays.”

Elijah Cooks recorded a total of 146 receiving yards during the three games he played in the 2023 NFL preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He led all Jaguars receivers with 69 yards on two receptions during a 25-7 win over the Detroit Lions. He outran Detroit defenders after hauling in a short pass in the third quarter. He took the pass 48 yards before being taken down by Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman.

The Jaguars traded for wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons in November. He would be reinstated in March after he was suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 season, according to CNN. Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones and Parker Washington made up the other three options in a talented wide-receiving corps.

“My hat goes off to him,” Jones said of Cooks on Tuesday, via Oehser. “He's a really good talent. He's a phenomenal football player.

“The thing that stands out the most to me about him is the confidence that he exudes. He's not scared of the moment.”

Elijah Cooks must build upon his successful preseason and find ways to stand out among some of the other talented options for Jacksonville. If he can, the Jaguars can have the opportunity to replicate the offense that took 12th place in the NFL with 4,148 receiving yards in the 2022 season, according to NFL.com.