The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 on Sunday in Week 1. Brock Purdy and the offense performed well, and Purdy's teammates haven't been shy about praising him. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk shared his honest thoughts on Purdy Tuesday while speaking on KNBR's “Murph and Mac” show, via David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

“He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency,” Aiyuk said of Purdy. “It's like a mix of poise and urgency. He's never too lagged. He's just always on point. He's on point. He's ready to go. He plays with that swag that just bleeds all the way down to the rest of the offense, down to the rest of the team, that everybody can build off. Like I said, he has ‘it.'”

49ers, Brock Purdy take care of business vs. Steelers

Purdy went 19-29 in the win. He added a pair of touchdowns and 220 yards through the air. It wasn't an extraordinary performance, but the QB was efficient throughout the game.

He had plenty of help from the 49ers' defense and other stars on offense though.

The defense limited Pittsburgh to just seven points and picked off Kenny Pickett twice. The 49ers feature arguably the best defensive unit in the NFL without question.

Offensively, Christian McCaffrey impressed with 22 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. His effort made life easier for the passing game since the Steelers defense had to focus on containing McCaffrey.

Aiyuk, who gave Purdy his flowers in his quote, enjoyed a tremendous game as well. He reeled in eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Deebo Samuel also added five catches for 55 yards.

There's no question that San Francisco's all-around talented roster takes pressure off of Brock Purdy. That said, he's still displaying signs of stardom for the 49ers.