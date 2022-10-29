Christian McCaffrey’s fantasy football outlook with Deebo Samuel out for Week 8 vs. Rams

Heading into Week 8, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams. But they will be doing this without star playmaker Deebo Samuel.

Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest with a hamstring injury. He joins a group of significant 49ers players who won’t be able to take the field.

In the absence of Samuel, newly acquired Christian McCaffrey could be in for a huge day.

The 49ers utilized McCaffrey quite a bit in Week 7, just two days after he joined the team. He was used in all areas of the offense, rushing the ball eight times for 38 yards, and recording two receptions for 24 yards.

Now with a week to learn the playbook, and time to become fully integrated into the offense, McCaffrey will be a focal point in the offense. The absence of Samuel will only give him more opportunities,

The 49ers offense, while dealing with injuries all season, has been inconsistent at times. In the absence of Trey Lance, Garoppolo has thrown for 1,456 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Through the air, the 49ers have relied heavily on the trio of Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Aiyuk is the team’s leading receiver with 402 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. Samuel has remained an integral piece of the offense, recording 387 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 32 receptions. He has also recorded 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts.

Kittle has gotten off to a slow start this season. After missing two games, he has attempted to get back into the fold. He has recorded 280 receiving yards and one touchdown on 25 receptions this season.

With the arrival of McCaffrey, this offense could play to its full potential. The loss of Samuel could highlight what the team has planned for their new running back. In turn, he could be used early and often.

Christian McCaffrey’s fantasy outlook in Week 8

High usage in the passing game

Throughout his career, Garoppolo has been known to utilize his running backs heavily in the passing game. That has also been the case this season.

Including fullback Kyle Juszczyk, the 49ers backfield has been targeted 35 times for a total of 24 receptions for 291 receiving yards and one touchdown.

McCaffrey himself has made a career out of being one of the best pass-catching running backs in the game. Over his 65 career games, he has recorded 392 receptions for 3,316 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. This included two 100-plus reception seasons.

In the absence of Samuel, the 49ers will need another proven pass catcher. McCaffrey can serve as just that. Before joining the 49ers, the Panthers were using him in the passing game more than they had in years. This led to 33 receptions for 277 receiving yards and one touchdown during those six games.

While he earned just two targets in Week 7, McCaffrey could see that number jump to double-digits on Sunday. His ability to line up at receiver could lead to Garoppolo leaning on him heavily in this area of the game.

McCaffrey could finish the week as the receiver with the most catches given the circumstances.

A strong day on the ground

The 49ers went all-in when they traded for McCaffrey. Utilizing him as the star running back that he is will be necessary.

McCaffrey, now that he is fully healthy, has run the ball as well as he ever has. He has recorded 431 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 93 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams run defense has been among the best in the NFL this season. They have allowed just 625 rushing yards, which is the fourth-lowest in the league. Opposing offenses have rushed for just 4.2 yards per carry and have scored just three rushing touchdowns against the Rams this season. But opposing teams haven’t had McCaffrey in their backfield.

McCaffrey’s ability to explode against any defense is what has made him a must-start in fantasy, regardless of what is going on around him.

Even with the Rams defense playing so well, McCaffrey will be running behind a strong 49ers offensive line led by star left tackle Trent Williams. The 49ers running backs have put in solid outings in each game this season. Now McCaffrey will be the one carrying the ball, which will instantly elevate this unit.

A big day from Christian McCaffrey is expected from everyone around the NFL. He appears to have something to prove and is now in arguably the best situation of his career. He is a must-start, regardless of who he is lining up against.