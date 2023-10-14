Christian Pulisic continues to thrive. The AC Milan man is off to a flying start with his new club and carried that form over to international play, bagging a mind-boggling goal against Euro 2024 hosts Germany on Saturday to put the Americans up 1-0.

Via BR Football:

Christian Pulisic with an absolute banger 🚀 Watch USA vs. Germany live on TNT or Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/G7t6KxLjFO — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 14, 2023

After receiving a pass from Folarin Balogun, Pulisic found a pocket of space and left German defender Jonathan Tah in the dust as he used his impressive pace to take off for the top of the box. The winger squared up former teammate Antonio Rudiger, brought the ball onto his right foot, then unleashed a lethal strike that beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with ease.

While Ilkay Gundogan equalized shortly after, there's no doubting how pretty of a goal that was from Captain America. Pulisic made the move from Chelsea to Milan in the summer and boy, has it paid off.

He's proven to be a key part of the Rossoneri's attack and has finally earned regular minutes. The 25-year-old has scored four goals in eight Serie A appearances while also supplying an assist.

When it comes to the USMNT, Christian Pulisic was an integral figure in their run to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, hitting the back of the net once and setting up another two goals. Honestly, that was impressive because Pulisic wasn't seeing the pitch much with the Blues before the tournament began.

The Americans have one more friendly on Tuesday against Ghana before the international break ends. In mid-November, Gregg Berhalter's men will face a TBD opponent in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals across two legs.