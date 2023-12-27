Christopher Nolan praises Zack Snyder's love from films amid release of Rebel Moon and his influence in scientific-superhero films.

Christopher Nolan couldn't help but praise Zack Snyder's influence in superhero-themed films. During Snyder's space opera film, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire's domination of Netflix charts, the acclaimed director has found a vocal supporter in Christopher Nolan.

In a profile featured in The Atlantic, Nolan highlighted Snyder's profound influence on contemporary cinema. But most especially in superhero science-fiction films.

Both Nolan and Snyder collaborated as producers on Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013. The Superman film came from a story co-created with Dark Knight trilogy co-writer David S. Goyer. From this, the Oppenheimer director expressed the enduring nature of their friendship.

“There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack.”

Christopher Nolan also praised Snyder's love for the cinematic potential to be fantastical and emotionally stirring. “When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema.”

Amid the rollout for Rebel Moon, Nolan commended Zack Snyder's past work. He cited the ahead-of-its-time nature of Watchmen, Snyder's 2009 adaptation. Nolan expressed regret that the film, which subverts the superhero team concept, wasn't released post-“Avengers.”

Despite the divisive nature of Snyder's career, Rebel Moon has garnered attention on Netflix. While the film received negative reviews upon release, it achieved 23.9 million views in its first three days on the streaming platform.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The second chapter, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be available on April 19. And hopefully, a Christopher Nolan collab on Chapter 3.