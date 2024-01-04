The director was not expecting this critical review of his film while working out.

Director Christopher Nolan received a critical review of one of his movies while working out on Peloton.

He shared the news during the New York Film Festival Critics Circle, where he was awarded the best director prize, Variety reports. During his acceptance speech, he spoke of criticism and how it affects him.

Christopher Nolan gets a review of Oppenheimer while on Peloton

“Directors have a complex emotional relationship with critics and criticism,” he said. “A question we're always asked is: Do we read reviews? Let's start with the fact that I'm British. A typical family gathering will involve relatives saying to me, ‘You know, Christopher, you probably shouldn't open The Guardian today.”

What was revealing was a critical review he received of Oppenheimer while working out on his Peloton. Peloton is workout equipment that includes live workouts with instructors.

“I was on my Peloton. I'm dying. And this instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That's a couple hours of my life I'll never get back again!'” the director said. “When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a shit on your film, he doesn't ask you to work out! In today's world, where opinions are everywhere, there is a sort of idea that film criticism is being democratized, but I for one, think the critical appreciation of films shouldn't be an instinct, but it should be a profession.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been praised globally. It's earned $954 million. So, there's a good chance any criticism from a Peloton instructor will not make him second guess his film-making choices.