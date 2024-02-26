In The Dark Knight, director Christopher Nolan is “plagued” by a line from the epic Batman movie.
So, what exactly was the line, and why did it affect him so much? He discussed all of this in an interview with Deadline.
Christopher Nolan reveals the line in The Dark Knight that “plagued” him
Nolan said, “I'm plagued by a line from The Dark Knight, and I'm plagued by it because I didn't write it. My brother[Jonathan] wrote it.”
The Oppenheimer director then elaborated, “It kills me, because it's the line that most resonates. And at the time, I didn't even understand it. He says, ‘You either die a hero, or you live long enough to become the villain.' I read it in his draft, and I was like, ‘All right, I'll keep it in there, but I don't really know what it means. Is that really a thing?' And then, over the years since that film's come out, it just seems truer and truer. In this story, it's absolutely that. Build them up, tear them down. It's the way we treat people.”
The line that Nolan addresses actually made it into the official trailer, too.
Whatever the case, it worked well. The film was a massive success, bringing in $534,987,076 domestically and over a billion worldwide. It was released in 2008. It features Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger in his iconic role as Joker.
That said, it's known how picky Christopher Nolan is on things. He wants his movies as perfect as possible, including high-quality audio, IMAX releases, and more goodies that make his films great.