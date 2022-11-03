The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a debilitating loss to division rivals the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow & Co. enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking to bounce back in a big way as they face the Carolina Panthers at home. A win here can inch them closer to the top spot in the AFC North. Here are our Cincinnati Bengals Week 9 predictions as they take on the Panthers.

The Bengals certainly didn’t look like a title contender when they were blown out by the Browns a few days ago. Joe Burrow and the offense were restricted to 229 total yards, and Cincinnati didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Needless to say, they will need a much stronger effort not only in this game but for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have been one of the league’s weakest teams this season. They enter Week 9 reeling from four consecutive losses. Carolina’s most recent setback occurred on Sunday when they were defeated 37-34 in overtime by the rival Atlanta Falcons. They had multiple chances to win that game, but they just could not capitalize.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 9 game against the Panthers.

4. Tee Higgins gets used to being WR1

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is the default WR1 as long as Ja’Marr Chase cannot return to the field. In Week 8, Higgins grabbed three of six receptions for 49 yards and a score in their loss to the Browns.

He struggled in the first half due to increased defensive attention in Chase’s absence. He caught only two of five targets for eight yards. Higgins wasn’t targeted again until the Bengals trailed 32-6 in the fourth quarter, but he did have a 41-yard touchdown reception in the second half. Higgins’ ability to win downfield jump balls gives him a high upside week in and week out. For sure, he’ll see more regular use as Joe Burrow’s go-to receiver against the Panthers here.

We also expect he should be much better adjusted to being WR1. He should have upwards of 80 yards plus one touchdown catch.

Tee Higgins with a grown man touchdown grab 😤pic.twitter.com/6GRO3fz2md — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) November 1, 2022

3. Joe Mixon will play better as a wide back

Bengals RB Joe Mixon ran the ball eight times for 27 yards and added 32 yards on seven receptions in Week 8. It was a disappointing night for him.

Mixon was unable to capitalize against a Cleveland rush defense that has ranked at the bottom of the league all season. The consolation is that he did have seven receptions on nine targets. Take note that he has just three touchdowns in eight games, but he’s on track to establish a career-best in catches this season. A more favorable game script, with the Bengals favored at home against the Panthers in Week 9, should result in more carries and catches for Mixon. He should go upwards of 90 yards from scrimmage against Carolina

As a side note, Mixon’s overall performance this year has been put in the spotlight after he signed a big $48 million contract before this season began. His rushing yards haven’t been near elite levels, and his pass protection has been spotty at best. A big game here would remind the Bengals fans of why he’s worth that much.

2. Joe Burrow will play better but not by much

No other than QB Joe Burrow was under the microscope in the Bengals’ loss to the Browns. He completed 25 of his 35 attempts for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while also running for two yards. Those numbers comprise a bad day for a QB of Burrow’s caliber.

Burrow struggled all throughout Monday night, throwing an interception in Cleveland territory on a ball tipped by Myles Garrett to cap his team’s opening possession of the game. His offensive line underwhelmed again, allowing the Browns to sack him five times. On one of those sacks, Burrow even fumbled.

It was crystal clear that he missed star Chase, his favorite target. Without Chase, Burrow and the rest of the offense just looked out of sorts. Burrow will seek to rebound here, though Chase still will not play against the Panthers in Week 9. However, this Carolina defense is near the bottom of the league in sacks and pressure rate. That should bode very well for Burrow.

We have him recording 270+ yards, getting two touchdowns, and throwing no INTs.

1. Bengals rebound strong and get win No. 5

The Bengals just did not look ready for the Browns on Monday Night Football. Obviously, that cost them dearly. Fortunately, a matchup with the floundering Panthers is just what the doctor ordered. Carolina is not rated highly on both sides of the ball, and this team is presently 0-3 on the road.

Not having Chase still means the Bengals offense will not be at its most dynamic. Still, Cincy fans can relax knowing that the Panthers have allowed the ninth-most passing yards in their previous three games.

The Bengals should win here, but the Panthers should not go down without a fight. They’ve scored 55 points in the previous few weeks, with the likes of DJ Moore and D’Onta Foreman stepping up. Still, the Panthers just don’t have the depth to pull the rug from under the Bengals. Cincinnati should get its fifth win by one score in Week 9.