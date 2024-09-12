ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of Ohio teams as Cincinnati visits Miami (OH). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Cincinnati-Miami (OH) prediction and pick.

Cincinnati enters the game 1-1 on the year. They opened the year against Towson. Cincinnati was solid in the first half, taking a 28-10 lead, but Towson would score with 19 seconds left in the first half to make it 28-17. Towson would add a field goal in the third quarter to make it a one-score game, but Cincinnati would go on to win 38-20. Last week Cincinnati started strong against Pitt. They would lead 17-6 in the first half, and 27-13 going into the final quarter. Still, Pitt would score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and trail by just two after a missed two-point conversion. Still, Ben Sauls hit a 35-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the game to beat Cincinnati 28-27.

Miami (OH) is coming off a bye but had a close game to open their season. They would face Northwestern to open the year and traded field goals in the first half. Northwestern finally found the end zone in the third quarter. Miami (OH) would make it a one-score game halfway through the third quarter but were not able to score again, falling 13-6.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brendan Sorsby has led the offensive attack for Cincinnati. He has completed 44 of 69 passes for 681 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has not thrown an interception and has been sacked just three times. Further, Sorsby has 13 rushing attempts for a net of zero yards but has run in two touchdowns this year.

Xzavier Henderson has been the primary target for Sorsby. He has brought in 12 receptions this year for 181 yards and a touchdown this season. Joe Royer has been solid as well this year, coming away with eight receptions for 138 yards and a score. Sterling Berkhalter also has four receptions for 96 yards and a score, while having a 61-yard reception this year. Finally, Jamoi Mayes and Tony Johnson both have a touchdown reception this year. Corey Kiner has been great coming out of the backfield. He has 200 yards on the year, averaging 7.4 yards per carry this season. Further, Evan Pryor has just nine rushes for 209 yards, with a 64-yard run and a touchdown.

On defense, Mehki Miller has led the team in tackles this year, but Jared Bartlett has also been great at linebacker. He is second in tackles, a sack, and a pass defended. Derrick Canteen and Josh Minkins have also been solid in pass defense. Both of them have three pass breakups, while Minkins also has an interception. Cincinnati has five sacks this year, while also forcing two turnovers this year.

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Miami (OH) to get the win in this game, Brett Gabbert has to be better. He completed 22-37 passes against Northwestern for 227 yards. Still, he did not have a touchdown and threw two interceptions. He was sacked four times in the game as well. Overall, between rushes and sacks, Gabbert lost 21 yards in the running game, with 25 of the yards on sacks.

Cade McDonald was solid in the receiving game for Miami (OH). He brought in eight receptions in the game against Northwestern, going for 105 yards, with a long of 24 yards in the game as he averaged 13.1 yards per reception. Reggie Virgil brought in three receptions for 32 yards, while Kevin Davis had four receptions for 32 yards in the game. In the running game, Jordan Brunson ran the ball eight times, going for 31 yards. Meanwhile, Keyin Mozee struggled, running six times for just 11 yards.

On defense, Matt Salopek led the way. He had ten tackles in the game with Northwestern while having a tackle for a loss. Ty Wise was also solid for Miami (HO, coming away with six tackles and two for a loss. Finally, Brian Ugwu had two tackles for a loss and five tackles in total. Still, Miami (OH) did not have a sack in the game. Miami (OH) did not have an interception in the game but did recover two fumbles. Matt Salopek and Brian Ugwu both had a fumble recovery.

Final Cincinnati-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

While Miami (OH) was solid on defense in the first week of the season, the offense was dreadful. The offense should be better for Miami (OH) in this one against a Cincinnati defense that has struggled overall. Still, the Cincinnati offense has been solid. They were in a position to win last week, but could not close out the game. That will not be an issue against a Miami (OH) offense that will give up some turnovers in this one.

