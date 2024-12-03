ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Cincinnati and Villanova. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Villanova prediction and pick.

Cincinnati (6-0) travels to Villanova (4-4) on Tuesday for a highly anticipated matchup in the Big 12-Big East Battle. The Bearcats are riding a six-game winning streak, showcasing a potent offense averaging 85.3 points per game, led by standout guard Simas Lukosius, who scores 16.5 PPG. Villanova, while struggling at times this season, boasts a strong home record and will rely heavily on Eric Dixon, averaging 25.1 PPG. This clash promises to test Cincinnati's unbeaten run against a Wildcats team eager to assert its dominance at Finneran Pavilion.

Here are the Cincinnati -Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-Villanova Odds

Cincinnati: -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -182

Villanova: +150

Moneyline: +4.5 (-120)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Villanova

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is poised to defeat Villanova in their upcoming matchup due to several key advantages. The Bearcats enter the game with an impressive 6-0 record, showcasing a potent offense that averages 85.3 points per game, which ranks among the top in the nation. Cincinnati's three-point shooting has been particularly lethal, hitting 41.5% from beyond the arc, making them a formidable threat against Villanova’s struggling perimeter defense, which allows 35.9% shooting from three-point range. This efficiency will be crucial as Cincinnati aims to exploit Villanova's defensive weaknesses, especially given that the Wildcats have struggled to maintain leads against stronger opponents this season.

Moreover, Cincinnati's defensive prowess cannot be overlooked. They currently rank fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, allowing only 56 points per game. Their ability to stifle opponents and force turnovers will be vital against Villanova’s Eric Dixon, who is averaging 25.1 points per game but has not consistently received support from his teammates. If Cincinnati can limit Dixon's impact and capitalize on their offensive opportunities, they are likely to secure a victory at Finneran Pavilion. With a strong road performance and an undefeated streak on the line, the Bearcats are set to prove themselves against a Villanova team that has yet to find its rhythm this season.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite Cincinnati's undefeated record, Villanova is poised to upset the No. 14 Bearcats in their upcoming matchup at the William B. Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats' home-court advantage will be crucial, as they boast a strong 4-1 record on their own turf this season. Villanova's offense ranked 30th nationally in efficiency, will be the key to their success against Cincinnati's vaunted defense. Led by the prolific Eric Dixon, who is averaging an impressive 25.1 points per game and ranks second nationally in scoring, Villanova has the firepower to challenge even the stingiest defenses.

Coach Kyle Neptune's ability to employ multiple defensive strategies, including zone defense and three-quarter court pressure, will be instrumental in disrupting Cincinnati's offensive rhythm. The Wildcats have shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly in their dominant performances against Penn and Rider. If Villanova can maintain their defensive intensity for a full 40 minutes, as they did against Rider by limiting them to just 20 first-half points, they have a real chance of handing Cincinnati their first loss of the season. With a balanced scoring attack that saw four players reach double figures in their last game, Villanova has the depth and versatility to overcome Cincinnati's defensive prowess and secure a statement victory at home.

Final Cincinnati-Villanova Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati enters Tuesday's matchup against Villanova as 4.5-point favorites, and they should come away with the against-the-spread victory on Tuesday.. The Bearcats boast an impressive 6-0 record, averaging 85.3 points per game, which ranks them among the top offensive teams in the nation. Their shooting efficiency is notable, with a field goal percentage of 53.6% and a three-point shooting rate of 41.5%. This offensive prowess will test Villanova’s defense, which has struggled at times this season, allowing opponents to score at will. Cincinnati's ability to stretch the floor and create open shots will be crucial in exploiting Villanova's defensive weaknesses.

On the other hand, Villanova has shown inconsistency, with a 4-4 record and recent struggles against tougher competition. While Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats with an impressive 25.1 points per game, he lacks consistent support from his teammates, making it difficult for Villanova to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-scoring offense. Additionally, Cincinnati ranks fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 56 points per game, which should help them contain Villanova's scoring threats. Given these dynamics, Cincinnati is well-positioned to secure a victory and cover the spread against a Villanova team still searching for its identity this season.

Final Cincinnati-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -4.5 (-110), Under 138.5 (-110)