The recently concluded Paradox Interactive Announcement Show announced the sequel to a well-known city simulator. Here are the details for Cities: Skylines 2, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Cities Skylines 2 Release Date: 2023

Cities: Skylines 2 comes out this 2023. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Cities: Skylines 2 gameplay

Much like the prequel, this game is a city-building simulator. Players are given a plot of land, which they must develop themselves. Players can build everything that a city needs, from streets to sewer systems, and more. The player must make sure that everything their city needs is present. Every now and then, the player will receive requests for places such as malls, fire stations, and more. The more the player builds, the more citizens will move into the city.

As the city grows, the player unlocks more and more improvements to the city. This gives the player even more flexibility and functionality when designing their dream city.

As of the moment, we don’t have much information about the game, especially if mods will be supported. We will update you once more information comes out.

Cities: Skylines 2 story

There’s not really a story to this game, other than whatever the player decides to do. Will the player create a paradise that gives citizens everything they need? Or will they create a city that only cares about profit and not the environment? It is up to the player to decide.

