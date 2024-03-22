Alex Garland's Civil War is tracking well at the box office. The new film could make A24 history if reports are accurate.
Civil War's box office tracking
The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Civil War is projecting a $21 million domestic debut. This is thanks to “interest among younger males, and even among younger females.” It's important to note that the full projection is between $18 million and $24 million.
It should be noted that A24's projection is between $15 million and $20 million. Another source told THR it could be closer to the lower end of the studio's own projection.
A24 is likely hoping that Civil War comes in on the higher end of projections. THR notes that its budget is $50 million, making it the most expensive film that the film has produced. Last year, they released Beau Is Afraid, which had a budget of $35 million and the film made just $11.9 million at the box office.
A24's box office history
Either way, the film is poised to make A24 history. The highest domestic debut for the studio is Hereditary ($13.6 million). Ari Aster's debut film was the highest-grossing film in the studio's history for years.
However, in recent years, other A24 films have taken the cake. Everything Everything All At Once, the Daniels film that won seven of its 10 Oscar nominations in 2023. Those wins included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).
That film remains the highest-grossing film in A24 history. It made over $143.4 million during its theatrical release.
Last year, Talk to Me overtook Hereditary as the second-highest-grossing film in the history of the studio. The indie horror film made $92 million after a $10 million domestic opening. It was directed by the YouTube duo RackaRacka (Danny and Michael Phillippou).
Hereditary still holds down the third spot. It is narrowly fending off Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird ($78 million).
Other recent A24 films like The Iron Claw ($42 million), Past Lives ($38 million), The Zone of Interest ($37 million), and Priscilla ($32 million) have all had success at the box office.
Civil War
Alex Garland wrote and directed Civil War. The film follows a team of journalists covering the Second American Civil War between the American government and the Western Forces. The journalists have to survive in the dystopian and torn country.
Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny lead the cast. Stephen McKinley Henderson, Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons, and Sonoya Mizuno also star in the film.
Previously, Garland has written and directed three films. First was Ex Machina, which was distributed by A24. He went to Paramount for Annihilation, his sophomore feature film, before returning to the studio for Men and Civil War. Before he became a director, Garland wrote films like 28 Days Later and 2012's Dredd.
Civil War will be released on April 12.