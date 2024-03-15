Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner are currently in talks to star in David Freyne's upcoming romantic comedy Eternity. The film is a partnership between A24 and Star Thrower Entertainment, Deadline exclusively reported.
Freyne will helm the film while Olsen and Teller will serve as executive produce. A24 will produce and finance the film, with Oscar-nominee producers Trevor White and Time White for their Star Thrower Entertainment production company. Star Thrower is known for The Post and King Richard. The script, which was on the Black List in 2022, was written by former Obama aide Pat Cunnane. This is Cunnane first major script.
An Eternity of rom-com
According to Comicbook.com, the movie is a “romantic comedy where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with.”
Miles Teller was last seen on screen with the worldwide blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. He will next star in Apple Original Films' The Gorge with Anya Taylor Joy. He's currently filming Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, as the late pop icon's longtime lawyer, John Branca. He will also lend his voice to The Ark and the Aardvark.
Elizabeth Olsen reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Marvel's 2023 animated series Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After she was in Max's Love & Death for which she was nominated for best actress for a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actress is set to star in Todd Solondz's Love Child.
Callum Turner has had a busy few months. He starred in George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat. This year, he's in the hit Apple TV+ WWII miniseries, Masters of the Air.
Freyne made his directorial feature debut with 2017's The Cured which starred Elliot Page. The film premiered at TIFF and also won Fantastic Fest's best horror feature. His most recent movie was the comedy Dating Amber, released in 2020 and became a hit on Prime Video.
Star Thrower produced 2023's Fair Play released on Netflix as well as No One Will Save You on Hulu. The studio just finished Chad Hartigan's romantic comedy The Threesome with Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz.