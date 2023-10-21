The HBCU Sustainable Communities Initiative (HBCU SCI) has recently announced that Clark Atlanta University and Stillman College as recipients of the Southern Company Endowed Professorship in Sustainability grants, per a release obtained by HBCU Pulse. Both institutions will be awarded with $500,000 in matching grants.

These grants, funded by the Southern Company Foundation, mark a significant milestone in the HBCU SCI's commitment to fostering sustainable communities. The initiative, developed through a collaborative effort between INROADS, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), and United Negro College Fund (UNCF), aims to provide HBCU talent with the necessary support, resources, and knowledge to ensure the social, economic, and environmental sustainability of underserved communities.

Dr. Kurt B. Young, Associate Professor and Chair of Political Science, commented on the grant award in the statement, saying, “On behalf of the faculty, staff, and students of the Dr. Mack Henry Jones Department of Political Science at Clark Atlanta University, it is indeed an honor to receive the Southern Company Foundation’s $500K matching grant to establish an endowed p rofessorship in sustainability studies. Our department’s successful attainment of the HBCU Sustainable Communities Initiative grant comes at a point in our effort to institutionalize, codify, and build a political science subfield in environmental policy. Clark Atlanta University and the Dr. Mack Henry Jones Department of Political Science will be recognized as a leading center for environmental and urban sustainability policy analysis and research. We look forward to this opportunity and the bright future it helps bestow on our university, faculty, and students.”

Dr. Yolanda Page, president of Stillman College, said in the statement, “This is a groundbreaking grant for Stillman College, establishing a crucial field of study for our students and enabling them to become effective change agents in our communities. We're excited about the impactful work that the Center for Sustainability will produce as it enhances our role in serving the Tuscaloosa area through research and increased student engagement.”

The Sustainability Professorship Grant will enable both Clark Atlanta University and Stillman College to expand their capacity in developing and strengthening program offerings in sustainability studies and related fields. Clark Atlanta University was honored during the HBCU SCI's annual IGNITE Kick-off Event held on October 17th. Stillman College will receive recognition during their upcoming Founders' Convocation on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Birthright Alumni Hall on Stillman's campus, where a formal check presentation will be made.

In line with their grant, Stillman College will establish the Center for Sustainability, which will serve as a hub for a new academic program and sustainable development initiative. The center will offer a comprehensive sustainability curriculum that integrates student experiential learning and fosters knowledge and skills in environmental science, economic development, and historic preservation.