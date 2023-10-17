A group of Clark Atlanta University alumni are attempting to create their own scholarship fund for current students. They are encouraging 1,000 graduates of the university to sponsor students through a series of $25 payments for a year.

The Clark Atlanta motto, “I'll find a way, or make one” certainly applies to Making A Way Foundation founders Patricia Smith and Marquetta Thompson. The new campaign is a proposed solution to reinvigorate inactive alumni while also helping students pay their way through college.

“With HBCU enrollment on the rise and affirmative action repealed,” Smith said, “we must be prepared to serve our students from the time they arrive on campus until the time they graduate. Clark Atlanta has a rich legacy, so strengthening alumni involvement is key to sustaining that legacy during the challenging times we face now and may face in the future.”

The charity portal, powered by the Making A Way Foundation, has specific donation options at $25, $50, $75, and $100, though donors can enter their own specific amount if preferred. They can also select their donation's recurring frequency from as often as every Monday to as late as once a year.

Additionally, donors who follow the Making A Way Foundation's Instagram account can enter into a raffle for a free trip to Clark Atlanta's 2024 Homecoming.

“We wanted to create something that can directly help students at our alma mater,” Smith said in response to the reason behind the scholarship. “We each remembered a moment when we needed a financial boost to complete a semester and we wanted to make it easier for the current students to find that support.”