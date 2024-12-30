ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Hall of Famer Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is poised for a remarkable comeback to the Octagon in 2025, nearly three years after his retirement. This announcement, made on the Pacman Jones Show, has ignited excitement among fans and analysts alike, particularly regarding potential matchups. Among the contenders, Clay Guida has emerged as the odds-on favorite to face Cerrone in this anticipated return reported by RG.

The Comeback Announcement

Cerrone's decision to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) comes after a tumultuous period in his career. His last victory was on May 4, 2019, against Al Iaquinta, followed by a string of defeats that included losses to high-profile fighters like Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje. Cerrone's record stands at 36 wins and 17 losses, with two no-contests, but his legacy as one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC history remains intact.

Expand Tweet

During his appearance on the Pacman Jones Show, Cerrone revealed that he has re-entered the UFC's drug testing pool, a necessary step for athletes returning from retirement. He stated, “I have to be six months clean… probably June or July we will make the comeback”. This commitment indicates Cerrone's seriousness about his return and his desire to compete at a high level once again.

In a surprising twist, Cerrone announced that he plans to compete at middleweight (185 pounds) for his comeback. This marks a significant change from his previous weight classes of lightweight and welterweight. The decision may present new challenges for Cerrone but also opens up opportunities against different opponents. He has committed to just two more fights before retiring for good, stating, “I promised my wife… just two more and that's it”.

The move to middleweight could be beneficial for Cerrone, who has faced difficulties with weight cuts in the past. Fighting at this new weight class may allow him to maintain better energy levels and performance during bouts. However, it also raises questions about how he will adapt after such a long layoff and whether he can compete effectively against younger fighters in this division.

The Odds-On Favorite

As Cerrone prepares for his return, oddsmakers have begun speculating on potential opponents. Clay Guida is currently favored at 7/1 odds to face Cerrone in his comeback fight. Guida, a fellow veteran of the sport known for his relentless fighting style and grappling skills, would provide an intriguing matchup for Cerrone. Both fighters are nearing the end of their careers and share a history of thrilling performances inside the Octagon.

Other notable contenders include Bobby Green, Court McGee, and Michael Johnson, all listed at 9/1 odds. A potential bout with Tony Ferguson is also on the table at 12/1 odds. A fight against Ferguson could serve as a fitting farewell for both fighters, given their storied careers and similar trajectories in the sport. However, Guida's status as the favorite reflects a growing anticipation among fans and analysts for this matchup.

Here is the list of the odds for Donald Cerrone's next opponent:

Clay Guida 7/1

Bobby Green 9/1

Court McGee 9/1

Michael Johnson 9/1

Alex Reyes 10/1

Alexander Hernandez 10/1

Austin Hubbard 10/1

Kurt Holobaugh 10/1

Roosevelt Roberts 10/1

Tim Means 10/1

Tony Ferguson 12/1

Jordan Leavitt 14/1

Neil Magny 14/1

Ramiz Brahimaj 14/1

Anshu Jubil 20/1

Danny Roberts 20/1

Darrius Flowers 20/1

Victor Martinez 20/1

AJ Cunningham 25/1

Dennis Buzujka 25/1

Kiefer Crosbie 25/1

Rich Ramirez 25/1

Adam Fugitt 33/1

Cerrone's comeback is not just about adding more fights to his record; it represents a chance for redemption after a difficult end to his career. The UFC community is eager to see if he can recapture some of his former glory and deliver exciting performances that fans have come to expect from him. His determination to reach 50 fights under the Zuffa banner adds another layer of motivation to this final chapter of his career.

As Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone gears up for what he vows will be two final fights in the UFC, all eyes will be on him as he navigates this new phase of his career. With Clay Guida emerging as the favorite opponent for his comeback bout, fans can expect an electrifying matchup that honors both fighters' legacies. While questions linger about Cerrone's ability to compete at an elite level after such a long absence from the sport, one thing is certain: his return promises to be one of the most talked-about events in MMA when it unfolds in mid-2025.

Cerrone's journey back into the Octagon will not only test his skills but also serve as an inspiring narrative about resilience and passion for fighting—qualities that have defined his illustrious career thus far.