Clay Holmes is embracing a major career shift after signing a three-year, $38 million contract with the New York Mets. The former Yankees closer is transitioning back to a starting role, something he hasn’t done since his minor league days. Yet Holmes’ decision to join the Mets wasn’t just about his career—it came with hopes of influencing one of baseball’s biggest stars.

“Deep down, I can’t lie,” Holmes admitted during a Zoom call with reporters. “I mean, I obviously made my decision because I think it’s the best place. But hopefully, you know, I was like, maybe Juan [Soto] sees this and sees that the water’s fine and will follow me over here. So, I’m super pumped for it.”

Holmes’ move across town indeed preceded Soto’s record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets, solidifying the team’s status as a powerhouse. While Soto brings his elite bat, Holmes aims to contribute as a versatile pitcher in a rotation featuring Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn.

Clay Holmes looks to dominate as he takes on a role in the Mets' rotation

Holmes, a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, excelled as a reliever by relying heavily on his signature sinker, which generated a league-best 68.6% groundball rate over the past three years. However, he’s excited to expand his arsenal as a starter, adding a changeup and four-seam fastball he began refining during bullpen sessions with former Yankees assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel.

“I think there’s some room there for an arsenal that’s kind of tough to do as a reliever,” Holmes explained. “Starting gives me the best opportunity to do that and expose it. So, I’m excited to see what this could bring.”

Holmes’ familiarity with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, previously the Yankees’ bench coach, and the team’s strong pitching infrastructure under president of baseball operations David Stearns were key factors in his decision.

“I think the culture here they’ve created is something that I think people want to be a part of,” Holmes said. “There’s a real momentum here. This is definitely not going to be a transition that just happens…so, surrounding myself with people that I felt really good about was important.”

At 32 years old, Holmes has set an ambitious goal of throwing 160 innings next season. He joins a growing list of former relievers who have successfully transitioned to starting roles, including Michael King and Reynaldo López.

“There’s kind of somewhat of a little road map. You see how guys do it. It’s not super common, but you don’t feel like you’re in uncharted waters,” Holmes said.

As Holmes embarks on this new chapter, his optimism about his role and Soto’s addition reflects the Mets’ broader ambitions: building a team ready to dominate in the National League for years to come.