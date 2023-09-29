There are a lot of new things that Pokemon Trainers can do in The Pokemon Company's latest video game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Aligned with the new DLC that was released recently, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Part 1 The Teal Mask, there was a lot of great content that Pokemon Trainers can enjoy like the announcement of Hisuian Decidueye being ported over and available in the game via Raid Battle, we are also introduced to the first ever Pokemon Mass Outbreak event with tons of Clefairy celebrating the Harvest Moon festival. Details on the Clefairy Mass Outbreak event are listed below.

Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event

What is the Harvest Moon Event?

The Harvest Moon event is the full moon that appears near the September Equinox. With this year's supermoon, you will be able to see the moon as large and as nice as it will be, making its appearance on September 29, 2023. The Pokemon Company celebrates this event with the Clefairy Mass Outbreak within its latest video game, just like how Clefairy would gather in certain areas of Mt. Moon to do moon viewing in the Pokemon anime.

Clefairy Mass Outbreak Details

From September 28, 2023, until October 1, 2023, Mass Outbreaks of Clefairy will be very prominent and you don't need to have the DLC in order to participate, these will appear around the areas of both Paldea and Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. What makes this special for those that did not purchase the DLC, this will be the first and only time that you can capture this Pokemon as it cannot be found within the base version of the game. Within these lots of Clefairy during the Harvest Moon event, Pokemon Trainers will have a better chance of capturing one with the Upbeat Mark. With the provided odds that we have seen, there is a 1 in 20 or 5% chance that you will be able to catch this specific Clefairy that possesses the mask.

How to join the Festivities?

To join the Clefairy Mass Outbreak event, you should connect to the internet from the menu by pressing the L Button.

Will there be a Shiny Clefairy?

Shiny Pokemon are very hard to find and would require a lot of patience, resets, and Poke Balls in order to complete. You would find it harder to catch Shiny Pokemon that are actually capable of escaping battles with certain moves or by simply fleeing.

With the Outbreak spawning a lot of Clefairy at a time, take note that there is a chance that one of these Clefairy that you might encounter can be a Shiny variant. Since mass outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature an increased spawn rate of a specific Pokemon, this is the perfect time to hunt for a Shiny Clefairy!

To help you in this Shiny hunt, make sure to create and consume Sparkling Power Sandwiches. These sandwiches would usually require at least 2 Herba Mystica (which you can get from 5-Star to 7-Star Tera Raid Battles) and a minimum of one other ingredient – It can be Tofu, Pickle, Prosciutto, Green Bell Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Hamburger, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Klawf Stick, Avocado, Smoked Fillet, or Tomato. In this particular Shiny hunt, the best sandwich would be the Sparkling Power: Fairy Lvl 3 Sandwich which consists of the following ingredients:

Basil x1

Tomato x1

Sweet Herba Mystica x1

Spicy Herba Mystica x1

This would yield Sparkling Power: Fairy Lvl 3 with a Title Power: Fairy Lvl 3 and a Raid Power: Fairy Lvl 3.

Eating this sandwich during the Clefairy Mass Outbreak event would significantly raise your chances of encountering a Shiny Clefairy in the whole lot. Also, consuming this particular sandwich would increase the odds of you being able to encounter a Clefairy with the Upbeat Mark as well as increasing the odds of finding a Clefairy with multiple marks.

Don't let this opportunity pass to get your very own Clefairy with the Upbeat Mark! There is only a 1/100 chance that you will find one in the wild. Increase your chances of acquiring this within the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Clefairy Mass Outbreak in celebration of the Harvest Moon festival.

Best of luck on the Shiny Clefairy hunt, Trainers!