The latest Pokemon video game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has been almost out for about a year now and The Pokemon Company together with Game Freak does not plan to slow down with more surprises for all the fans and current Trainers of the game. With the latest DLC, The Teal Maskm, being recently released, we did not expect to see a Pokemon Legends: Arceus starter to be announced as part of the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battle featuring Hisuian Decidueye. Are you as excited as we are? More details about the upcoming Raid Battle are listed below.

Hisuian Decidueye Coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Raid Battle

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have often come in between the crosshairs of fans stating that the game that came before it, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was a way better rendition of an open-world concept version of the game. Trainers felt the huge difference when it came to the game's playability – being able to capture Pokemon without having the need to enter battle mode situations and just straight up throwing a Poke Ball just like in the show. Another thing that has probably irked most players regarding the latest Pokemon game was the fact that it was released with a lot of bugs that remain unaddressed to this day despite the new DLC content being available to the users. No matter the case, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak still continue to push the boundaries of bringing new surprises along all the Pokemon to the latest video games altogether.

It was shared earlier that Hisuian Decidueye will be featured in the upcoming Pokemon Raid Battle starting October 6, 2023, to October 8, 2023, and a rerun from October 13, 2023, until October 15, 2023. So far, details about the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle against the Pokemon Legends: Arceus starter is a 7 Star Tera Raid Battle where it will have the Mightiest Mark as well as a Grass Tera type.

For those that did not play the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game, this particular Decidueye has the Grass and Fighting dual typing. You will be given a Rowlet at the beginning of the game by Professor Laventon as your aid in accomplishing your task of completing the Hisuian PokeDex where you capture Pokemon, several times to complete entries, in the game. As mentioned, you may capture Pokemon by simply throwing a Poke Ball towards a Pokemon where you get bonus capture boosts if you throw it behind their backs or on their sides. This made capturing Pokemon a little bit less complicated without having to weaken them similar to older generation Pokemon games. This revolutionary catching style was what Pokemon Fans and Trainers applauded but were ultimately let down when the mechanic was not really added to the next generation mainline Pokemon game, Scarlet and Violet.

Don't let this moment pass you by to get a chance to capture a rare Hisuian Pokemon in the current timeline of the latest Pokemon game without having the need to play all throughout Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Given that this Pokemon is a Grass and Fighting dual type with a Grass Tera type, you can utilize your usual Fire Damage Outputs against it to win flawlessly. We will be sharing more details about this once full details of the Raid Battle comes out.

Until then, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon like this Hisuian Decidueye being featured in the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle. Bookmark our list of Tera Raid Battles as well to get first-hand updates on when all of these are coming down.

Best of luck, Trainers!