Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney makes a pair of coaching decisions after 8-4 finish to the season.

The Clemson football team finished with an 8-4 record, which is a huge disappointment for a program used to competing for an ACC title. As a result, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has begun to make changes and has made two moves with the coaching staff already. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and offensive line coach Thomas Austin both will not return to the Clemson football program in 2024, per the Tigers' official website.

The statement mentions Hall was a mutual decision but Swinney decided to fire Austin and released a statement on both. Here's what Swinney said about moving on from Austin in hops of revamping the Clemson football offensive line:

“Today, I made the difficult decision to seek new leadership for the offensive line. It is my responsibility as head coach to make difficult decisions that I believe are in the best interest of our football program and the young men that comprise it. After a few days of deep thought and evaluation, I believe this was a change we needed to make.”

The Clemson football team finished with an 804 record and a 4-4 mark in the ACC, finishing behind Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech in a massive disappointment. They are headed for a bowl game, albeit not one of the caliber they are used to, and the season-opening loss to Duke was the beginning of the rough 2023 campaign.

Clemson has already been hit hard in the transfer portal, and Swiney's name circulated for some coaching rumors for some reason, but all signs point to this offseason being full of changes on the roster and coaching staff.