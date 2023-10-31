The Clemson football team has stumbled out of the gates to a 4-4 record this season. Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney and the team's star recruit-studded roster haven't lived up to expectations, and the team's fans are getting restless.

The recent loss to NC State has fans questioning whether Clemson football will make a bowl game or not. Swinney made surprising comments on a head-scratching field goal decision.

On his Monday call-in show, Swinney took aim at fans who have questioned him in light of Clemson football's frustrating start.

“You’re part of the problem,” Swinney said according to On3.com. “If you wanna apply for the job, go for it. And good luck to you.

“I’m not going to let some smarta** kid get on the phone and create this stuff. I work for the Board, the President and AD and if they’re tired of me leading this program they can let me know and I’ll go somewhere else.”

The Tigers have won two national titles in four College Football Playoff appearances. Things appear bleak now with Clemson in danger of missing the college bowl season altogether. With the Playoff expanding to 12 teams next season, there's still plenty of opportunity, and plenty of time to right the ship, for Swinney and the Tigers heading down the stretch for setting a positive tone for 2024.

Clemson football is set to take on the 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish this coming weekend with the potential for a huge upset swirling throughout the air in Clemson, South Carolina.

For the Tigers to score an upset, QB Cade Klubnik must take better care of the football. Clubnik completed 33 of 50 passes last week against NC State, recording 263 yards but turning the ball over twice through the air.

Against Sam Hartmann and the Irish, the Tigers and Coach Swinney may find themselves in an old-fashioned shootout. Now it's time to perform, something Swinney has done a masterful job of preparing his Clemson football team to do throughout the years.