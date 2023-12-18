The Clemson football program is hoping to reload for next season, and Dabo Swinney should target these two players in the transfer portal.

The 2023 College Football regular season has come to a close, and bowl games have officially commenced. But the majority of the sports world is waiting for the College Football Playoff. So for now, the primary focus in the college football world is on the transfer portal. Over 3,000 players have entered the portal, and while plenty of players who entered the portal are already deciding on their next destinations, more and more big names continue to enter. Teams use the portal all the time to reshape and revamp their roster, and with plenty of big names available in the portal, it's becoming more and more easier to do just that. One team that should be following this template? The Clemson Tigers football program.

Clemson is a big time football program with plenty of pedigree earned in recent seasons, but Dabo Swinney has not used the transfer portal the way he should. But that doesn't mean it's impossible for him to adapt to the current landscape of college football. He could start to make that shift by trying to bring in a couple of players, in particular, that are already in the portal.

Trevor Etienne, Running Back

If ever there was a player that Dabo Swinney could bring in from the transfer portal, it should be Trevor Etienne, right? Trevor Etienne is the brother of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne Jr., who broke all kinds of records during his time at Clemson football. Travis Etienne scored a touchdown in 42 separate games, which is the current FBS record. He also broke the ACC career rushing record with 4,952 career rushing yards and also holds the ACC record for rushing touchdowns (70), career touchdowns (78), and total points scored (468).

Surely it would be a great honor for Trevor to attempt to fill in his brother's shoes at Clemson football. Clemson also could potentially use a running back. Will Shipley was a first-team All-American in 2022 and could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft if he wants to. The same applies to Phil Mafah, who actually led Clemson in rushing in 2023. Even if one declares for the NFL Draft, Clemson would be in a position where it needs to replace one of them. Etienne has shined as a change-of-pace back during his time at Florida and could do the same at Clemson. This seems like a great fit for both parties.

Chris Brazzell II, Wide Receiver

Clemson may not be the most active program in the transfer portal, but they have at least tried. Clemson tried to pry offensive linemen Alan Herron (Shorter University) and Keylan Rutledge (Middle Tennessee State) from the portal, but they couldn't land either of them. But at least it shows that Clemson is trying in the portal. They're not done trying either. They Tigers are in the running for Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell II.

Former Tulane WR Chris Brazzell tells @on3sports he has heard from these 3️⃣8️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal The 6’5 195 WR had 44 Receptions for 711 Yards & 5 TDs this year Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/kFxdL6kq2X pic.twitter.com/6v8Mbxv4kn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2023

Chris Brazzell II would be a massive get for the Tigers for a couple of reasons. For one, as a redshirt freshman, Brazzell balled out. He led the Green Wave in receptions (44) and receiving yards (711). Tulane may not have been a team that aired it out all over the place, but they were an 11-2 team and relied heavily on a redshirt freshman who delivered time and time again. He might not have as much buzz as other receivers who have entered the portal, but Brazzell can play.

Clemson could also really use another receiver. Their leading receiver last season was Tyler Brown, who racked up just 519 yards. Their second-leading receiver, Beaux Collins, has left the program and joined Notre Dame in the transfer portal. Clemson is in the running for Brazzell. Clemson should do all it can to be the lucky ones to bring him into their program.