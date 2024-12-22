It became the end of the season for the Clemson football team as they lost to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff, 38-24. Though it was an impressive game from Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik, they still fell short as head coach Dabo Swinney looks to where the program is heading.

Even with the disappointing showcase against the Longhorns, Swinney was optimistic about his team as he should be since it's likely most of the team will return and get better. He would make a guarantee that they will reach the top again as it will be his “job to make sure we do that” according to The Athletic.

“We’ve gotta improve everywhere if we want to get to the top,” Swinney said. “We were good enough to get into the Playoff, good enough to win the league, but not good enough to win it all. We’ve got a chance to be a really, really good football team and grow and get better. … It’s my job to make sure we do that.”

As the Clemson football program will utilize the transfer portal and other means to get better, they have to reflect on the issues in the CFP first-round loss to Texas. Still, Swinney sees it as “another step” to get to where they want to go which is a national championship.

“It stinks but we’ll build on this. This will be just another step in the direction that we want to go, to get back to the top of the mountain,” Swinney said. “You’ve got to put yourself in position — we did that. And you’ve gotta learn and grow — we’ll do that.”

Clemson football's Cade Klubnik shows relentless nature

Though it was a brutal outing for the Tigers' defense as the Longhorns were piling up a plethora of offense throughout the game, the offense had a solid night led by their five-star quarterback. The Clemson football star in Klubnik would throw for 336 yards to go along with three touchdown passes and one interception as Swinney would shout him out after the game according to Greenville News.

“You saw the heart of our quarterback. How 'bout that guy?” Swinney said. “Just incredible.”

Swinney would go on to call Klubnik an “amazing leader” and that “you're never out of a game with him” as fans hope to see Klubnik back with the Tigers for next season. He would be asked about the game and thoughts of returning, but would be more focused on the “emotions” of the night.”

“I’m hurting a lot,” Klubnik said. “It was fun to come home, but it was not a vacation. It was time to come win a football game, and we didn’t do that.”

“I’m just trying to deal with the emotions of tonight,” Klubnik continued. “Just trying to deal with the emotions of tonight and I got to play my last football game with a lot of these guys. So, I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m just thinking about the relationships I’ve built over the last three years and that’s really what I’m thinking about right now.”

The No. 12 Clemson football team finished with a 10-4 record, including an ACC title win over SMU, as they look to have championship aspirations next season.