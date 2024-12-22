Clemson football has 2025 to turn to now, following its rough 38-24 loss to Texas Saturday. The defeat immediately ended any thoughts of a third national championship under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Speaking of Swinney, he managed to get Clemson back to the title game picture through the new postseason format. However, the veteran head coach now has a roster to retool. Especially after a pair of Texas running backs surpassed 110 yards each against his defense. That's going to mean hitting the transfer portal hard if you're Swinney and Clemson.

Fans and analysts ripped Swinney not long ago for his lack of interest in the portal. Swinney even became a popular internet meme and joke because of it. Now's a great chance to adjust to the current climate of college football.

We'll soon see how aggressive Swinney is this time around. Already, the top talents in the portal have gravitated elsewhere. Clemson's own rival Miami even swooped up two portal targets, including former Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley, during the Tigers' loss to the Longhorns.

There's still talent remaining in the portal. That includes players who can stuff the run. Here's the five targets who are worth a look now that Clemson's season has wrapped up.

Jamel Howard, defensive tackle, Wisconsin

Swinney had to watch the Texas duo of Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner lead a ground attack that hit 292 rushing yards. That's the cue to lure in muscle in the trenches moving forward.

Howard enters the picture. He announced his intentions to enter the portal on Saturday — which was during the Clemson/Texas game. He brings astonishing 6-foot-3, 320-pounds inside if brought over to Death Valley.

Howard didn't earn any action for the Badgers. He once earned an 88 rating by 247Sports.

Tyler Onyedim, defensive end, Iowa State

The towering 6-foot-4, 296-pound Onyedim is another Saturday entry into the portal.

Unlike Howard, Onyedim has experience and a decorated collegiate resume at his disposal. He earned Big 12 Conference honorable mention honors in 2023. He delivered 42 tackles with two sacks that season.

Onyedim also has played four CFB seasons. He'd give Clemson a long run-stuffing option should the Tigers make a run.

David Latu, defensive tackle, BYU

Back to interior defenders, Latu is another who can address the Tigers' run defense woes.

Latu struggled with earning playing time in 2024. But the 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame plus past dominance at Snow College could appeal to Clemson.

Latu entered the portal on Dec. 19. He once ranked as the fourth-best junior college prospect in Utah by 247Sports.

Justice Haynes, running back, Alabama

Another pressing area to address is the running back room. Phil Mafah is already one RB on his way out.

Haynes rises to the top RB available in the portal after leaving Alabama on Dec. 13. He's garnered lots of attention since then. Even in-state rival to the Tigers South Carolina hosted him on a visit.

Clemson can upgrade its running game by pursuing the former Nick Saban recruit. Haynes can additionally reignite a running game that went stagnant against Texas.

Air Noland, quarterback, Ohio State

This is only a major need if Cade Klubnik bounces from the ACC champs. Klubnik sidestepped a question about his 2025 status after the Texas loss. He's completed three seasons in Death Valley. But Klubnik is eligible to return next season for his senior year.

Noland, though, is one of the more intriguing QBs now in the portal. The past four-star struggled to beat out Will Howard for the starting role. He even ranked No. 4 among Class of 2024 QBs by 247Sports.

Clemson tried recruiting him in the '24 class. Noland can become a depth piece waiting in the wings or the immediate starter if Klubnik declares for the draft.