Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney will do his radio show a little bit differently this year. If you are a college football fan on social media, you've probably heard of the “Tyler from Spartanburg” incident that happened last year as a fan called in and questioned why Swinney made so much money just to go 4-4. Well, Swinney won't be dealing with that this year as he will not be taking live callers on the show.

“It's official: Clemson FB coach Dabo Swinney will no longer take live calls from fans on his weekly radio show,” Chapel Fowler said in a post. “The new format is called ‘Tiger Sports Hour with Dabo Swinney.' Fans will able to submit questions to him via text/email. First show tonight at 8 on @1055TheROAR.”

This decision likely did stem from the ‘Tyler from Spartanburg' incident that took place last season:

“I’m curious, why are we paying $11.5 million to go 4-4?” The caller said.

Dabo Swinney was clearly not happy with the question.

“I’m gonna do what I believe is right for the long term of this program,” Swinney said. “… If you got a problem with that, that’s fine. But I’m not gonna sit here and let you call. I don’t give a crap how much money I make. You ain’t gonna talk to me like I’m 12 years old. Gotta be freaking kidding me.”

Swinney then hinted last season that they would probably making the move to no phone calls this year, and that is now the case.

“People hijack the phone call,” Swinney said last season, according to an article from The State. “They wanna hear themselves talk. That’s why most coaches around the country don’t talk calls. That reason right there. That’s probably what we’ll start doing next year.”

Clemson football is hoping this makes the show better

We all saw this change coming, and Dabo Swinney and Clemson football are hoping that this will help make the show more informative and engaging for all listeners.

“We’re looking at all areas of the show to find ways to make the content engaging and informative on a variety of platforms,” spokesman Jeff Kallin said.

Swinney certainly has a lot to talk about this week on the show and he will have a lot to talk about next week as his Tigers are starting the season with a huge top-15 matchup against Georgia on Saturday. Clemson is coming into the game ranked #14 in the country, and the Bulldogs are ranked #1.

That will certainly be a tough way for Clemson to start the season, but it is also an incredible opportunity to start the year with a bang.

Clemson and Georgia will get things going at noon ET on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Bulldogs are favored by 4.5 points.