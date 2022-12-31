By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans booed a video of Lawrence during a recent game.

Of course, Trevor Lawrence took it in stride, simply remarking that the scars run deep. That’s just how it is when it comes to the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry; it’s one of the fiercest college football rivalries, after all. It doesn’t really matter if you’re a bench warmer or the star of the team, if you play for the other side, you’re as good as dead to them.

Trevor Lawrence built his NFL career with Clemson, where he cemented himself as the greatest college football prospect in a long while. He was electric with the Tigers, showing off his insane accuracy and arm with the team. As a result, he was drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence’s first season with the Jaguars was a complete disaster. The dominant QB that took over games for Clemson was nowhere to be seen on the football field. Everyone was quick to call him a bust after that disastrous season with Urban Meyer at the helm.

This season, though, Trevor Lawrence has vindicated the Clemson football fanbase with his play. After a rough start to the season, he has finally found his groove. Now, the Jaguars are in striking distance to make a playoff roster.