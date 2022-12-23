By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting the Cincinnati Bengals in the processs). After the game, Trevor Lawrence talked about why they’ve been so successful this season on the post-game show.

“We have a lot of guys who — we have a lot of really talented guys, for one — but we have a lot of guys that I just feel like have something to prove. They have that mindset and we’ve all really rallied around each other from the beginning.”

Trevor Lawrence himself had plenty to prove this season to the Jaguars fanbase. His first season in the league was rough: under the coaching of Urban Meyer, Lawrence struggled to find any sort of consistency. His awful performances led many to believe that he would be the ultimate bust after being drafted first overall.

Now, we’re seeing what Trevor Lawrence can bring to the table with Doug Pederson coaching the Jaguars. He’s been on a roll these last few weeks, clearly growing more comfortable in his new system. His elite passing and decision-making have put Jacksonville on the cusp on making it back to the playoffs in improbable fashion.

Up next for the Jaguars are a couple of divisional matches to round out the season. A date with the Houston Texans will be their first assignment. If the stars align right (read: a couple of losses for Tennessee in the next few weeks), the Week 18 game could very well decide who takes the AFC South crown and a playoff berth.