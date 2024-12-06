ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming College Basketball slate as we head to the ACC for this next rivalry tilt. The Clemson Tigers (8-1) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (3-5) as both teams play their first conference game of the season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Miami prediction and pick.

Clemson Basketball is off to an impressive start this season with their only loss through nine games coming to Boise State. Since that loss, they've gone on to win five-straight and most recently notched a massive 70-66 upset over No. 4 Kentucky. They'll look to ride that momentum into this road game as the betting favorites.

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling to find their footing, but hoping for a turn of fortune as they open ACC play. After three-straight wins to open the season, they Hurricanes have lost their last five consecutive games with four of those losses coming by seven or fewer points. They're desperately hoping to bounce back at home in this one.

Here are the Clemson-Miami College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Miami Odds

Clemson: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -132

Miami: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Clemson Tigers are returning after one of their biggest upsets in school history taking down a No. 4-ranked Kentucky team. They got off to a hot start and their defense was able to make big plays to help the Tigers lead by seven points at halftime. Down the stretch, they came up with a number of key defensive stops and big rebounds to ensure they held on to another seven-point lead in the final five minutes of the game. While they're 0-1 on the road so far this season, their last win is a huge confidence boost for this team moving forward.

Of course, 6-foot-8 Senior Ian Schieffelin was an absolute monster in rebounding the basketball with a career-high 20 boards against the Wildcats. He's an extremely physical presence in the paint for the Tigers and the performance launched him second nationwide in rebounds with his 12.6 average per game. Look for the Tigers to run a fast paced offense while throwing shots up knowing Schieffelin will be there for the second-chance opportunities.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Hurricanes started their season hot, but things have been downhill since facing better competition. Their road won't get much easier in a competitive ACC and No. 3 Tennessee on the horizon, so this game will be very important in finding some momentum as they open conference play. The Hurricanes have had three different leading scorers over their last three games, so they're not having many issues in finding the hot hand. However, their defensive interior has struggled as they rank 318th in average rebounding (33.9).

Senior guard Nigel Pack is still the leader of this team and while he's been focused on distributing the ball with 4.9 APG, the Hurricanes would benefit from him taking an aggressive scoring approach and driving to the rim. He's scored above his 16.1 PPG average three times over the last four games, so they'll certainly need the points from him if they want to remain competitive in this one. He also has an advantageous matchup on the defensive end, so look for him to try and heat up early.

Final Clemson-Miami Prediction & Pick

Both teams have seen a different story over the last fives games with Clemson going 5-0 and Miami going 0-5. The Clemson Tigers are 7-0 when listed as the betting favorite this season while Miami is 0-2 when listed as the underdog. Miami is just 2-6 ATS on the season while the Tigers have a slightly better mark at 5-4 ATS.

Miami has also lost their last 10 games against ACC opponents and it's not likely that their run will start in this one. The Clemson Tigers have hit their stride, going 5-1 ATS in their last six games and settling into their season much better than the Hurricanes.

The most glaring discrepancy during this matchup will be in rebounding the basketball. The Miami Hurricanes are one of the worst rebounding teams in all of the country while Clemson features the second-best rebounder in the nation at center. Let's ride the Clemson Tigers to win this game on the road.

Final Clemson-Miami Prediction & Pick: Clemson ML (-132)