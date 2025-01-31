ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-NC State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Clemson-NC State.

The Clemson Tigers are in a very good place right now. They reached the Elite Eight one year ago and established themselves as one of the best teams in the ACC. North Carolina State did make the Final Four last season, but Clemson was the more consistent team over the course of that campaign. The Tigers showed they could play consistent winning basketball and handle very athletic opponents in March, most notably second-seeded Arizona. Clemson was clearly the better team than the Wildcats in a Sweet 16 game. Clemson didn't make the Final Four, but the Tigers delivered a strong season everyone could be proud of. Coach Brad Brownell had been the subject of debate in previous seasons. On several occasions, it was legitimate to wonder if Brownell was the man who could take Clemson to a higher level. Those questions and doubts don't surface a whole lot these days — they might not be completely gone, but if they exist, they are much less frequently voiced. Brownell has solidified the Clemson program, which is 9-1 in ACC play and is a lock to be in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Clemson administrators were patient with Brownell, and that patience has most certainly been rewarded.

North Carolina State will always have the memory of an incredible March run in 2024. Winning the ACC Tournament and then going all the way to the Final Four will put smiles on faces in Raleigh for a very long time. That said, the fact that NC State has plummeted this season under coach Kevin Keatts makes it easy for everyone else in the ACC to call that run a fluke. There are lots of fan bases that would love to trade 10 bad years for one Final Four and to have that one great experience at some point in life. Frankly, a lot of NC State fans might privately think that a lot of mediocre basketball in exchange for a Final Four is worth it. Regardless of where anyone comes down on that debate, however, great March Madness runs are always better when they lift the program to a higher annual standard. It is a point of deep frustration in Raleigh that NC State was plainly unable to leverage that 2024 Final Four into a higher floor and a better annual track record for the program. We will see if the Wolfpack can retool their roster and make significant upgrades for the 2025-2026 season.

Here are the Clemson-NC State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-NC State Odds

Clemson: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -184

NC State: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How to Watch Clemson vs NC State

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

TV: CW Network

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is a dramatically better team than NC State. This is a night-and-day difference in quality, toughness, and offensive efficiency when we compare the two teams. NC State has lost its last five while Clemson has won its last five. There really is no comparison here.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State will try to regroup at home and pull a big upset. No one would say State is the better team, but one spirited effort as a home underdog could be enough to win on a given day. State would never win a best-of-seven series against Clemson, but it just has to win this one game.

Final Clemson-NC State Prediction & Pick

Just take Clemson and don't worry about the rest.

Final Clemson-NC State Prediction & Pick: Clemson -4.5 (-105)