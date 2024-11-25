ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach as Clemson faces San Francisco. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-San Francisco prediction and pick.

Clemson comes into the game sitting at 4-1 on the year. They opened up with three straight wins, with wins over Charleston Southern, St. Francis, and Eastern Kentucky. They would then struggle with Boise State, falling 84-71. Clemson did rebound, winning the game 79-51. Meanwhile, San Francisco is 4-1 on the year. They opened up with four straight wins, including a win over Boise State 84-73 in their second game of the year. They lost in their last game, playing well with Memphis, but falling 68-64.

Here are the Clemson-San Francisco College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-San Francisco Odds

Clemson: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -130

San Francisco: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. San Francisco

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is ranked 36th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 28th in offensive efficiency this year while sitting 49th in defensive efficiency. Clemson has been solid on defense this year. They are 52nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while also sitting 74th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they do not allow solid ball movement. Opponents get just 8.6 assists per game this year, which ranks Clemson 18th in the nation in allowing assists this year.

Chase Hunter leads the way for Clemson this year. He is scoring 17.8 points per game this year while adding three rebounds, 2.8 assists, and two steals per game this season. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaeden Zackery. Zackery is scoring 7.2 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists this year. Finally, Fillon Hunter is scoring seven points per game this year, while also adding 1.5 rebounds, one assist, and 1.5 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Clemson is led by Ian Schieffelin. He is scoring 11.8 points per game, but leads the team in rebounding and assists this year. Schieffelin comes in with 10.4 rebounds per game while adding three assists and a block per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Viktor Lakhin. Lakhin is scoring 11.8 points per game this year while adding 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists on the year. Finally, Myles Foster puts in five points a game and 3.2 rebounds as part of the rotation.

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco is ranked 57th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 66th in offensive efficiency this year while sitting 54th in defensive efficiency. San Francisco has also been great on defense this year. They are 32nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 18th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, opponents make just 20.4 field goals per game this year against San Francisco, the 14th fewest amount in the nation.

Malik Thomas leads the team in scoring this year. The guard is scoring 17.6 points per game this year while adding 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 steals this year. Meanwhile, Tyrone Riley IV leads the team in rebounding this year from the backcourt. He is scoring 16 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds per game. He also has 1.2 steals per game this year. Finally, Marcus Williams leads the team in assists this year. He is giving out 4.4 assists per game while adding 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Ndewedo Newbury leads the way. Newbury is scoring 9.4 points per game this year, while also having 5.2 rebounds per game He also has 2.4 assists per game, with a steal and a block. He is joined by Calton Linguard Jr. Linguard is scoring 6.4 points while adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this year. Finally, Jason Rivera-Torres rounds out the front court. Rivera-Torres is scoring just 5.6 points per game, but he also adds 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year.

Final Clemson-San Francisco Prediction & Pick

This game could come down to turnovers. San Francisco is 45th in the nation in steals per game, while also sitting 26th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. Still, they are 259th in the nation in turning over the ball this year. Clemson is 88th in the nation in turnovers per game, but also 82nd in opponent turnovers per game. This difference should keep this game close overall. San Francisco is the better defense, but Clemson scores better. Regardless, San Francisco is going to keep this one close.

Final Clemson-San Francisco Prediction & Pick: San Francisco +2.5 (-120)