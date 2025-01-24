ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clemson is one of the best teams in the ACC this season, while Virginia Tech has been struggling and is one of the worst teams in the ACC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Clemson is 16-4 this season, with big wins against Penn State, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Stanford, Florida State, and Pitt. Then, they have losses to Boise State, Memphis, South Carolina, and Louisville. Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin are the two best players for the Tigers as an inside-out duo. They can make a big statement in this game against a team that is struggling as much as Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech is 8-11 this season. They started the season 3-0 and have struggled since. Their only notable wins are against Cal and NC State. They have had big losses in Penn State, Michigan, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Duke, and Wake Forest. Tobi Lawal is the one big standout for the Hokies this year. This would be a massive win if they can pull it off against one of the best teams in the ACC.

Here are the Clemson-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Virginia Tech Odds

Clemson: -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -410

Virginia Tech: +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +315

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's offense has been solid and efficient this season. They score 77.7 points per game, have a 46.7% field goal percentage, and a 39.2% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 26th in offensive rating on kenPom with a rating of 118. Four Clemson players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Chase Hunter leading the team with 17.9 points per game.

Then, Ian Schieffelin is just behind him with 12.9 points per game and he is tied for the team lead in assists with Jaeden Zackery at 3.2 assists per game. Clemson has been efficient and is playing well on offense as a team, and they should take advantage against a defense that has been unimpressive all season, even on the road in Blacksburg.

Clemson's defense has been very good this year. They allow 67 points per game, 43.5% from the field, and 32.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Schieffelin has been a beast and leads the team in rebounding with 9.9 per game. Finally, five players average at least one steal, with Jaeden Zackery leading the team with 2.2 per game.

This defense is the X-factor in the game. The Virginia Tech offense has statistically struggled all season. Clemson is not an amazing defensive team, but they should shut down the Hokies, even on the road.

Virginia Tech has been awful on offense this year. They score 70.1 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.3%, and a three-point percentage of 36.2%. Two Hokies are averaging over double digits this season, in both Tobi Lawal and Mylyjael Poteat. Lawal is the leader in scoring with 12.5 points per game.

Then, Brandon Rechsteiner leads in assists at 3.3 per game. This offense has struggled to score much this year, and Lawal and Poteat can only do so much. This team has had so many issues this year on offense. This is a tough matchup against Miami because the Hurricanes will score, and they can at least slow down an already bad Hokies offense on defense.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech's defense has been very inconsistent this season. They allow 72.9 points per game, 45.4% from the field and 33% from behind the arc. Lawal has also been key off the glass, averaging 6.5 rebounds per game and he also leads in blocks with 0.7 per game. Finally, Ben Hammond leads the team in steals with 1.1 per game.

This defense is better than their offense, but they will have issues in this game against Clemson. I still think the Tigers are going to play well and score on this defense.

Final Clemson-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Clemson is the better team and should win this matchup easily. Virginia Tech has had a rough year and cannot score the ball effectively in this game, despite their defense playing solid basketball. Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin should lead the Tigers to an easy win on the road. Clemson wins and covers easily.

Final Clemson-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Clemson -8.5 (-115)