By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Published 5 hours ago



The Cleveland Browns are coming off a bye week and a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. The Browns are hoping to pull off another upset as they face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will keep the Browns within striking distance of second place in the AFC North. Here are our Browns Week 10 predictions as they take on the Dolphins.

A rested Cleveland side will attempt to come out of its bye week with a bang against the streaking Dolphins. Recall that the Browns defeated the Bengals by a score of 32-13 in Week8. They were led by star running back Nick Chubb, who had 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins used their offense to defeat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. Star QB Tua Tagovailoa had a fantastic game, completing 21-of-30 attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill, their awesome wide receiver, had 143 yards on the catch.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Browns in their Week 10 game against the Dolphins.

4. Myles Garrett outsacks Bradley Chubb

Browns sack specialist Myles Garrett recorded two tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and one pass defensed in their Week 8 victory over Cincinnati. He’s enjoying a Defensive Player of the Year season and would be considered for MVP if the award didn’t favor the offensive side of the ball so strongly.

This season, Garrett has just been a one-man wrecking crew on a defense that has been a tad inconsistent at times. Garrett, however, is eighth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks despite the restrictions around him (and missing a game after the accident). He just trails league leader Za’Darius Smith by one sack.

He also has eight tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles to his credit. If those numbers aren’t enough, Garrett is the highest-graded player in the NFL this season according to Pro Football Focus.

On the other end is another solid pass rusher in Bradley Chubb, who already has 5.5 sacks this season. This will be a nice battle to see which one gets more sacks in this game. We have Garrett outsacking Chubb, though.

The highest-graded player in football this season: Myles Garrett 🟠 pic.twitter.com/KbJww4EUoJ — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2022

3. Nick Chubb will pass 100 yards anew

Speaking of Chubb, Cleveland’s own Chubb — Nick — was rock-solid in the Browns’ big win over the Bengals two weeks ago. He even capped off that game with an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, raising his season total to ten. Keep in mind that only once this season has the great running back been limited to less than 87 yards rushing.

We envision this as a game in which the Browns will be able to wear down their opponent and chew out the time with short throws and a dangerous rushing assault spearheaded by Chubb. Take note that we expect head coach Kevin Stefanski to go with a carry-heavy game plan. We also expect a 30-carry game between Chubb and his chief backup, Kareem Hunt. Of course, Chubb will receive the most of the work, and he could easily have another 100-yard game to maintain his rushing lead.

2. Jacoby Brissett goes over 220 yards

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett completed 17-of-22 passes for 278 yards and one score in their Week 8 win. He also had six carries for 12 yards and another touchdown. It was one of his best performances of the season so far.

Sure, Brissett has been consistent in 2022, but the veteran is still producing 232.8 yards per game and has some rushing promise with 17.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns. In Week 10, he will face the Dolphins defense, which has not exactly been the best at stopping opposing QBs.

We expect Brissett to have another solid passing game here, and he might even come through with his legs, especially after Chicago’s Justin Fields ran all over the Dolphins last week. Brissett’s potential against a shaky secondary is also boosted by the anticipated return of his favorite target, TE David Njoku.

Brissett should go over 220 total yards with two touchdowns against the Dolphins.

1. Browns defense won’t stop Tua in a high-scoring affair

The Dolphins are not exactly built to win low-scoring games. They are not a grit-and-grind type of football team. Miami is designed to “out-offense” opposing teams. Remember that their offense averages 6.3 yards per play this season. That is second in the NFL. Meanwhile, their defense allows 4.8 yards per play. That’s among the bottom seven this season. That’s also the key reason why the previous two Dolphins games have produced a ton of points.

The Dolphins won’t really stop the Browns from scoring here, but they will likely score more than Cleveland will.

Take note that these two teams haven’t faced each other since 2019. A lot has changed since then, particularly on the Dolphins’ offense. Miami has two wide receivers that rank among the top five in receiving yards (Hill & Jaylen Waddle). Tua Tagovailoa is also hitting his stride this season. He is completing 69.9 percent of his passes and averaging 13.1 yards per completion, which is a league-leading figure.

Cleveland’s defense, especially its secondary, will be severely tested here, and they will likely come out losing in a high-scoring game.