With massive AFC Wild Card implications on the line, can Joe Flacco and the Browns take down the Texans in Week 16?

With massive playoff implications in the AFC Wild Card on the line, the Cleveland Browns (9-5) will go on the road to face the Houston Texans (8-6) in Week 16.

The Browns are coming off a thrilling comeback win last Sunday led by 38-year-old Joe Flacco, who has somehow turned back the clock. Flacco seems to have reinvigorated this squad since Deshaun Watson went down with a shoulder injury for the season weeks back. Currently, the Browns are holding onto the first Wild Card spot with the 5th seed, with the Texans just on the outside looking in with the 8th seed.

The Texans have their own set of quarterback problems now with rookie CJ Stroud set to miss his second consecutive week, still under concussion protocol. That didn't seem to matter to backup Case Keenum, who was able to help lead Houston to an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend.

The matchup is an intriguing one, with plenty on the line, but fans in Cleveland are hoping that Flacco will be their Christmas miracle once again and lead them to another victory, helping the Browns clinch a playoff berth for the first time in three years. With that said, let's get into some Browns bold predictions for Week 16 versus the Texans.

Joe Flacco continues with his usual late-season stellar play

For whatever reason, when the calendar turns to December and the playoffs loom, that's when Flacco plays at his best. In his three games this season, Flacco is 2-1, throwing for 939 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. Not too shabby for an aging quarterback who was just on the Browns' practice squad a month or so ago.

Last week was Flacco's worst week, throwing three picks, but then he helped bring back Cleveland in the fourth quarter. Throwing for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns seems likely.

Browns defense allows Texans 20 points or less, sacks Keenum three times

The Browns have the best overall total defense in the league, ranking first in passing defense, third-down defense, and passing defense. That could make it a long day for Keenum, who will be looking to keep the Texans' playoff hopes alive while Stroud is recovering from his concussion he suffered two weeks ago. Keenum will also be facing the No. 8 defense in total sacks with 41 on the season, according to StatMuse. Last week against the Titans, he was sacked three times.

David Njoku continues to become a favorite target of Flacco's

In his three games so far, Flacco seems to have taken a liking to David Njoku, whom he has targeted 28 times, which is more than anybody else during that stretch. The tight end had a great game last weekend against the Chicago Bears, catching 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, which was a career-high. The Flacco-to-Njoku connection likely won't stop this weekend.

The Browns beat the Texans

The Browns need to win just one of their last three remaining games to stamp their ticket to the playoffs. Why not just do that this Sunday against the Texans and give all those seemingly hopeless fans in Cleveland an early Christmas present?

Even though you still have to be hesitant with this team and all that they've been through, suffering a multitude of significant injuries, this year's Browns team is finding ways to win where in years past they wouldn't have.

The concerning part here for the Browns is that out of their five losses this season, four of them have been on the road. Nonetheless, Cleveland by a touchdown seems like the right thing here.