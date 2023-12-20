The Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cleveland Browns look to extend their winning streak to three as they take on the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Browns-Texans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Browns have had Joe Flacco under center for the past three weeks. Cleveland could easily be 7-7, but Flacco is 2-1, and the Browns are 9-5. He has thrown for 939 yards and seven touchdowns in three games this season. Kareem Hunt leads the Browns in touchdowns on the ground, but Jerome Ford has gathered the most yards. Amari Cooper is about to hit 1,000 yards receiving while David Njoku has 704 receiving yards.

The Texans are tied atop the AFC South standings at 8-6. They are coming off a thrilling win against the Tennessee Titans, despite not having C.J Stroud in the game. Stroud remains questionable in this game as he continues to go through concussion protocol. Devin Singletary has been the top running back on the team with 711 yards on the season. Nico Collins is questionable after missing week 15, as well. With three games remaining, the Texans could go from a bottom team to a playoff team in just one offseason.

Here are the Browns-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Texans Odds

Cleveland Browns: -3.5 (-120)

Houston Texans: +3.5 (-102)

Over: 40.5 (-102)

Under: 40.5 (-120)

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans Week 15

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Flacco has done a great job leading the Browns this season. He will be the guy to lead the Browns to the playoffs, which is surprising considering all their injuries. Houston has allowed the eighth-most pass yards per game this season, so Flacco should be able to have another good game.

Cleveland's defense has picked up the slack when their offense struggles. The Browns give up the least amount of yards per game, and just 20.6 points per game. The Texans are going to be without some of their more important offensive pieces in this game, so the Browns should be able to have another good offensive game in this one.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Houston is 10th in yards per game this season. However, that came on the back of C.J Stroud. He is still questionable in this game, but the Texans will have success if he plays. However, the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so the Texans have to be locked in. If Keenum is under center, the Texans are going to have a tougher time. Still, the Texans have proven to be a good team no matter who is on the field.

Final Browns-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Texans and Browns are both surprise teams this season. This one is going to come down whether or not Stroud plays. Flacco is having a good season in his three games played, and the Texans are a better team with Stroud. I also think the Browns have a dominating defense. Their pass rush is relentless, and Denzel Ward has returned to the field. For this game, I am going to take the Browns to cover the spread on the road as favorites.

Final Browns-Texans Prediction & Pick: Browns -3.5 (-102), Under 40.5 (-120)