CJ Stroud could be out again.

The Houston Texans have suddenly become a fringe playoff team in 2023 with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud under center and kept it rolling in Week 15. But, that was without Stroud, who is currently in concussion protocol ahead of Week 16. And by the looks of it, he could miss another game this weekend given the latest practice update.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Texans QB CJ Stroud is not yet back at practice for Houston, a bad sign for his availability this week. Stroud is still in the concussion protocol.”

Stroud suffered a concussion in a Week 14 loss to the New York Jets and hasn't played since. Case Keenum started last weekend and had a great outing, leading the Texans to their eighth win of the campaign and keeping them in the hunt for the AFC South title.

CJ Stroud enjoying fantastic rookie campaign

Stroud has been the standout from the 2023 NFL Draft class. Despite the former Ohio State star facing criticism ahead of the draft for his ability to understand playbooks, he's silenced all the doubters with a phenomenal Year 1. Stroud has started 13 games, completing 62.4% of his passes for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. He's also run for three scores. Absolutely no one expected Houston to be a contender but if Stroud is healthy, it's very much possible. The youngster was even getting some MVP hype before going on the shelf.

Although he's still dealing with a head injury, it's likely Stroud will return in Week 17 for a massive divisional matchup with the Tennessee Titans. But for now, it appears Keenum is the man who the Texans will look to in their upcoming clash with the Cleveland Browns.