How far can the Los Angeles Clippers go in the 2023-24 season?

The Clippers finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 44-38, putting them in fifth place in the Western Conference and with the same record as the Golden State Warriors. They faced off against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but fell in five games behind the 37.2 points per game from Suns guard Devin Booker.

13 players can potentially return to the Clippers in the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Three players, including guards Eric Gordon and Brandon Boston Jr., are listed with non-guaranteed contracts. Los Angeles has three players listed as unrestricted free agents for the 2023 offseason, including guard Russell Westbrook and center Mason Plumlee.

The Clippers have the No. 30 and 48 selections in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. With a multitude of veteran players on the roster, it may be helpful to bring aboard a high-floor rookie who can contribute right away or a high-ceiling rookie that will take a few years to become a valuable part of the Clippers' rotation.

Who are some players the Los Angeles Clippers should avoid with the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Terquavion Smith

Smith would be an option to look out for if the Clippers needed extra depth at either guard spot.

Smith, a former 4-star recruit from Greenville, N.C., had a productive two seasons at N.C. State. The 6-foot-4-inch guard averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his two years with the Wolfpack. He played in 66 games and started in 59.

Smith highlighted his energy and defensive ability in a May interview with the Charlotte News and Observer.

“(I'm trying to show NBA scouts) just that, that I can make the right plays, make the right reads,” he said in May, via the Charlotte News and Observer. “I also want to show them that I can defend multiple positions so I can switch on different guys, and that I have good energy. Keep my energy up, talking, make sure I'm out there encouraging other people and cheering my teammates on, so just those things there I feel are most important.”

But the Clippers have more than enough depth at the two guard.

Gordon, Boston Jr, Paul George, Norman Powell, Terance Mann and Amir Coffey are all listed on Spotrac's 2023-24 Salary Cap grid for the Clippers. Even if they tried to shift Smith to the point, if L.A. finds a way to retain Westbrook, they likely won't need extra depth at the one.

The Clippers will have just under $202 million in total taxable salaries for the 2023-24 season, meaning they will have to find players who can immediately contribute as a backup three, four or five on a budget. Center Ivica Zubac is the team's only listed returning center.

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., a 6-foot-7-inch guard and a native of Camarillo, Calif., may be able to contribute for the Clippers right away if he is available for them with the No. 30 pick. Jaquez showed his ability to be a leader during his four years with the UCLA Bruins, starting in 126 of the 134 games he played in during his lengthy college career.

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he's a leader and a winner,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in April. “It's hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he's obviously been a huge part of our success. I said it two weeks ago, and I'll say it again — we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago. Jaime has heart and he's all about hustle and hard work. … His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can't wait to see him play in the NBA.

“I understand why UCLA fans love this guy so much because he's everything that you want to see in a Bruin. I will miss him greatly, but it's time for him to take the next step to the NBA.”

If the Clippers want to take more of a risk with their later pick, they can try to select F.C. Barcelona center James Nnaji. He played in 42 total games for Barcelona between Euroleague and Liga ACB play last season, earning an average of just over nine minutes between the two leagues, according to Basketball Reference.

The 18-year-old center will need to develop off of L.A.'s bench. With time and plenty of patience, he can be a long-term center option for the Clippers who could play alongside some of the team's younger options in Boston and guard Bones Hyland.